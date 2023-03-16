Breaking news! China opens its borders to all foreign travellers!

We discuss the positive news that as of Wednesday, March 15th 2023, China is reopening its borders to all foreign travellers!

Due to Covid China was pretty inaccessible to most travellers since March 2020, so after 3 years we finally see the end of most restrictions and have more access to China.

Business travel started late in 2022, and many importers will be eager to obtain a business visa and visit their Chinese suppliers, so Renaud also provides some insight into the application process which is a bit different to how it used to be several years ago.

Are you interested in visiting China now that it’s possible to get a visa?

00:00 – What is the news? (China issuing all types of visas as of March 15 ’23)

03:19 – Chinese business visas, and changes to applying for them.

08:30 – The points system used for work visas.

09:52 – Tourist visas are now available & where might be visa-free?

11:48 – Why the end of Covid has caused the loosening of entry restrictions now.

13:18 – Why PCR tests probably won’t be required from travellers moving forward in most cases.

15:54 – Wrapping up.

