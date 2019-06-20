All about Plastic Injection Molding and Thermoplastics [Videos]

Do some of your products include plastic parts? If you purchase hard goods, that’s probably the case.

When writing a guide about plastics manufacturing last month, and I made a list of products that are made in China and incorporate thermoplastics. Here are a few:

The casing of many electrical appliances and electronic products

Many vehicle parts (e.g. instrument panels in PVC, a dashboard in ABS, bumpers in PP, cams in PA, buttons in PS…)

Many construction parts (e.g. countertops, panels, pipes, railings, insulation…)

Many medical devices (syringes, blood bags, tubes, inhalers…)

Toys (LEGO, many Mattel figurines, etc.), baby products

Furniture

Plastic is nearly everywhere! And China makes a large proportion of it. Mold fabrication is particularly inexpensive there, and there is a lot of overcapacity when it comes to injection molding.

Plastic injection molding videos

We made some videos on the plastic injection molding process to help importers understand it better, and I thought I’d share them here.

1. Explanation of the process itself

You will learn about:

The injection press

The mold and its components

Important concepts: daft angle and parting line

How clamping works – toggle vs. hydraulic clamping

How the polymer is pushed into the mold (details about the screw mechanism, with a cool animation)

For more in-depth explanations on the way gates work, you can watch another video

2. The most common thermoplastics used



We cover the most common thermoplastics and their properties:

ABS

POM

Nylon

PC

PP

PBT

PMMA

How to select the right polymer for your application?

3. The most common injection molding defects, and how to prevent them

We cover the following typical defects:

Sink marks

Weld lines

Short shots

Burn marks

Flash

Flow lines

Warping

Parts sticking inside the mold

4. How to check whether the process is performed correctly

When a client needs extra assurance that all will turn out well, we do some of these:

Checking the tool design

Checking the setup of the press

What equipment is needed for these inspections?

First off inspection

Process audit: what to look at when qualifying a potential supplier or when ensuring a current supplier has the right process setup and controls in place

I hope this is useful. We’ll do similar ‘deep dives’ into other processes and/or materials in other articles, over the next few months.

Please add any questions you may have about plastic injection molding or other manufacturing processes as comments here and I’ll be glad to answer them.

Need help to start production? Try Sofeast’s New Product Launch Roadmap [XLS + Video]

Our free ‘new product launch roadmap’ shows you the steps that your supplier will never tell you are needed, but yet all veteran buyers consider as indispensable.

Not only will you get our roadmap as an editable Excel sheet that you can use and adapt for your own project, but we also include approximate timescales and costings for each stage as these can often trip up the unfamiliar. By downloading the sheet you will also be able to watch an exclusive explainer video, where Sofeast CEO and QualityInspection.org author Renaud Anjoran talks you through the sheet and its sections in detail so that you can get the best out of it.

Hit the button to get your copy now: