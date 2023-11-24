Upcoming EU Product Liability Directive: The Basics Importers Need To Know

The EU’s forthcoming directive on product liability should make you nervous if you import products to and sell in Europe. Both Clive Greenwood and Prof. Simon Choi, two highly experienced compliance experts, give you the basics here and Professor Choi brings a fresh legal outlook on how this affects manufacturers in China and EU importers.

This new directive, EU 254:2014, comes into force between March to Jue 2024, with a one-year grace period, so by mid-2025 its changes will affect EU importers. A key new point is that there must now be someone in the EU who is liable for damages and injuries caused by unsafe products and this is down to the individual level, so may be a director or CEO of the importing business. But there’s a lot more to it than that as we’ll cover…

What is the intent of the directive?

The intent of the regulators is to improve the following points where the consumer is concerned:

Transparency in the product manufacturing process Consumer identification of the source of the product The environmental risk relating to the product The ability of the consumer to take direct action related to product liability

Fundamentally, market surveillance authorities will now have the means to prosecute a person in the EU if there are issues with any imported product as this covers ALL products. Before CE-marked products were treated in this way, but now it covers all. Also, now there is no distinction in the supply chain between manufacturer, importer, distributor, and retailer; any one of these parties can be held liable for product liability claims (or they may be jointly held responsible, too). (04:23)

What does this directive change for economic operators on the distribution and retail side of things?

Product transparency requirements, such as the product passport, are enshrined in this directive. The product will need to be traceable from the manufacturer to the end-user and all supply chain parties, regardless of size and level of involvement, will be liable (this may be equally or could be percentaged out, right now the wording suggests equal liability).

The Consumer Protection Act in its current form excludes economic operators’ liability through contractual provisions, meaning that retailers would transfer liability for product problems back to their suppliers, but that will no longer be an available loophole.

This might affect distributors’ or retailers’ appetites to stock products that are in riskier categories, such as electronic devices and kids’ products because their liability is now unlimited…this will be worrying news and many retailers will be checking their product liability insurance policies carefully. In addition, if a distributor or retailer is taken to court in Europe, they will need to prove that they have done due diligence on the product and to provide the ‘technical file.’ Without this, the product will be considered to be defective by default. So these importers will likely now need to beef up the due diligence and compliance work they do on the products they import and sell, paying particular attention to creating a thorough technical file and product passport. If certain products appear to be too risky to continue importing they will simply drop them and stop importing them, as Amazon has done recently with many product categories.

Everything is migrating towards the integrated product passport and transparency throughout the production production process. (06:53)

Transparency in the supply chain.

The burden of proof exposes all of the economic players equally. The technical file must include transparent information about the entire supply chain from procurement of materials to manufacturing processes to shipping to the distribution channels in your country, and so on. In the past, a product declaration was enough, but now you need to prove what was done and by whom at every step of the way in the supply chain. You may use the non-legal method of using blockchain technology to collect evidence at every node of the supply chain and, furthermore, you will probably need an auditing company to audit the supply chain with compliance in mind to ensure that it’s compliant with EU rules and regulations. (12:47)

Even if a factory in, say, China can now be held liable for product problems as a supply chain actor under this new legislation, realistically, can an importer obtain compensation from them?

Many Chinese factories put a clause in contracts that they can’t be held liable for problems after the fact. It’s also a commonly-held belief that even if a Chinese manufacturer is guilty of something, it will be almost impossible for a foreign customer (the buyer/importer) to obtain money from them due to their location, Chinese law, etc. But how true is this?

Many importers fail to use an adequate contract in China, agreeing on something too simple with their suppliers that does not legally cover them against any losses or place adequate liability on the manufacturer by Chinese law.

Some advice from Prof. Choi:

Contracts need to be well-written and enforceable by Chinese law (so probably created by a law firm specializing in Chinese law), stating that the manufacturer (exporter) will create products that comply with EU laws.

Contracts should call for international arbitration in a third country that is a signatory of the New York convention like Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, etc, rather than for Chinese courts to uphold the ruling of a foreign court in, say, France or Belgium if there is a problem with the products. The former is possible in China, whereas it is unlikely that Chinese courts will uphold foreign judgements. Chinese manufacturers are usually open to agreeing to this.

EU importers would be covered by these clauses in their manufacturing contracts with Chinese factories because if they’re taken to court and held liable in the EU, they can then go after the manufacturer through arbitration to recover damages. This advice also applies to American, Canadian, and Australian importers, for example, who are likely to sell into the EU, too. (16:56)

How the burden of proof for manufacturers is changing.

In the past EU law would require someone accusing a product of being defective and causing a problem to provide the proof of that before the manufacturer would be taken to task. Now, the logic is changing and the manufacturer will need to provide proof that the product complies with EU rules and regulations before it can be sold in the EU. If that proof is not available in the form of a technical file, the product will be assumed to be defective by courts by default.

If a manufacturer in, say, China or India is not provided in the passport or packaging information the ‘manufacturer’ in this case will default to whoever puts their logo on the product and sells it in the EU, so an importer or distributor. (24:47)

Product labelling must make it easier for any parties, especially consumers, to bring a case against a product’s seller.

Products must be labelled with information that enables parties to make a claim if there are problems such as a QR code to the product passport. Various EU cities will have compliance centers that could be contacted and NGOs like the Consumer Protection Society in the UK will likely also be able to demand access to the product in question’s technical file if a consumer reports a problem. If a company then fails to provide it, that’s seen as an admission that the product is defective.

The technical file includes:

Information about the producer

BOM

Product drawings and information

Test reports

Factory certifications

Risk assessment

Factory audits

DoC

The authorities can then dig through this information to find the source of the problem and who is liable, even if the vendor, importer, and manufacturer are all from non-EU countries such as in the case of online shopping platforms like eBay or Amazon. (28:45)

Foreign manufacturers are going to be under a lot of pressure to change the way they do things.

Traditionally, Chinese manufacturers in particular do not like to share a lot of the information that now needs to be in the product’s technical file as they consider this to be a trade secret. They also do not usually like to willingly share their supplier and sub-supplier identities, which, again, are EU requirements now. So they’re going to have to now become used to sharing it openly with customers every time it is requested and a balance will have to be struck on what can and cannot be disclosed, but if they want to win business from EU importers they will have to take some challenging decisions. (32:50)

Why the product safety’s burden of proof is on the party who brings the product into the EU.

The new directive is in favor of consumers’ rights as they’re the weaker party that traditionally would not have access to information about problematic products. Now, the supplier must provide this information as the burden of proof is on them and if there is a problem their whole supply chain can be sued and someone will have to pay and each party can’t just hide behind another. This is a serious departure from the past where the buyer would purchase from China keeping in mind that goods purchased are sold with ‘buyer beware’ very much as a caveat. (34:02)

Will this directive even be possible to enforce in manufacturing in China?

The rules and the convergence of all of the labelling, and EU laws regarding product design, reliability, sustainability, transparency, and liability seem to be heading in one direction: That the EU market doesn’t welcome ‘bad products’ and that loopholes and way to hide from liability are fast disappearing for manufacturers regardless of their location.

The market will drive Chinese manufacturers to comply because they want the business. Suppliers who want to sell to EU customers will make the effort to comply with these quite comprehensive requirements. Those that cannot or will not will be out of the EU market, and purging ‘lower quality manufacturers’ like this is exactly what the EU Commission wants to do. The best manufacturers in China will quickly adapt, and those left behind are probably less attractive to buyers in any case. This will result in better quality, safer products in the EU and a pool of more capable manufacturers over the next few years. (37:17)

