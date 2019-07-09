Clients often ask us for assistance in improving their supply chain in China.

For instance, it’s common to hear that they aren’t satisfied with poor quality, with missed timelines, or with unethical practices.

If your supply chain is giving you issues like this, and it is causing your business unnecessary risk, you might not have taken all the necessary steps.

Importers from China might have any number of problems, such as:

Products being manufactured which don’t reach your desired level of quality

Late shipments from China affecting your sales

Unstable prices coming from suppliers

Disrupted supply of components, materials, or products

What’s included in the webinar?

Myself (Renaud Anjoran, CEO of Sofeast), and one of our senior manufacturing engineers, Paul Adams, are presenting this webinar for you.

The webinar is split into 8 sections, each corresponding to a foundation of a low-risk supply chain in China.

Setting the right strategy – Explore the difference between renting & owning your supply chain, and the benefits that a deep understanding of your supply chain gives to importers. Supplier(s) selection and visibility – Who is in your supply chain, the trouble non-compliant suppliers & sub-suppliers can cause, and the right way to build and maintain your supply chain. Why own the design & engineering work? – What is your supplier? Do you own the design and engineering work, or will this come back to bite you? How legally enforceable agreements can help – The types of legal agreements that will protect your business and IP when outsourcing to China. Setting the right expectations – Defining your standards with approved samples, QC checklist, setting KPIs, and more. Pre-Production Work – Important information about the pre-production phase, including tooling, work instructions, training, and pilot runs. Keep Reducing Production Risks – Why to use an FMEA to assess risks and what a process control plan is and its importance. Monitoring, Feedback, and Corrective Actions – Short term fixes to quality issues, and how to keep quality high in the long term.

