All the Basics About the Metal Welding Process [Videos]

In previous video series, we have covered thermoplastics VS thermosets, plastic testing and also plastic injection molding. Now we move on to a different production process that’s concerned with metal rather than plastics, as we go into detail about the metal welding process.

On Sofeast’s YouTube channel, our senior engineer Paul takes a deep dive into the metal welding process in these videos which will be useful information for buyers of welded metal goods or components. In particular, he’ll explore welding techniques, common welding defects to look out for, welding inspection tools and methods, and how to test welds.

1. Different Welding Techniques

This video explains:

Welding techniques – including MIG, TIG, Stick, Flux-Cored arc, Energy beam, Atomic hydrogen, Gas-tungsten arc, and Plasma arc welding.

– including MIG, TIG, Stick, Flux-Cored arc, Energy beam, Atomic hydrogen, Gas-tungsten arc, and Plasma arc welding. Welding fixtures – why should we use them, what is their purpose, and what’s the difference between automated welding fixtures and regular ones?

– why should we use them, what is their purpose, and what’s the difference between automated welding fixtures and regular ones? PPE for welders – this includes a helmet, respirator, flame-resistant apron, boots, and gloves.

– this includes a helmet, respirator, flame-resistant apron, boots, and gloves. Welder certifications – certifications which assess a welder’s ability to produce high-quality welds. They include ISO 9606 in Europe and AWS d1.1, ASME Section IX, and API 1104 in the USA.

2. Common Welding Defects

You will learn about:

The definition of welding quality .

. Numerous welding defects you may encounter – includes weld porosity, lack of fusion, weld distortion, inclusions in the weld, weld undercuts, inconsistent process, arc strikes, poor weld penetration, hot cracking and cold cracking.

3. Welding Inspection Tools And Methods

Paul talks you through the different welding inspection tools and how they’re used by the inspector, including a flashlight, mirror, high-low gauge, pit gauge, bridge cam, borescope, other critical tools, including documentation and knowledge with a particular focus placed on the welding codes and owner’s specifications.

4. Weld Testing Methods

This video is really helpful for buyers of welded products or components, as Paul explains the different ways to test weld quality. If you’re conducting inspections, this bumper 12-minute video is a useful introduction.

In it you’ll explore the different weld testing options:

The difference between destructive and non-destructive weld testing – why would you choose to destroy items being tested, and what are the benefits of non-destructive tests?

– why would you choose to destroy items being tested, and what are the benefits of non-destructive tests? Destructive weld tests – includes: macro etch testing, fillet weld break test, transverse tension test, and guide bend test.

– includes: macro etch testing, fillet weld break test, transverse tension test, and guide bend test. Non-destructive weld tests – includes: visual test, radiographic test, magnetic particle test, liquid penetration test, ultrasonic test.

We hope it's been helpful. By the way, we are gathering all these videos about production materials and processes in a library on our commercial website, Sofeast.com.

What other processes or materials do you often work with? Let us know so we can share our experience and important information about them.

