All about Thermoplastics VS Thermosets [videos]

In previous video series, we have covered plastic testing and also plastic injection molding. Now we are covering the many varieties of polymer types in our new series on thermoplastics vs thermosets.
Over on Sofeast, our senior engineer Paul explores both thermoplastics and thermosets in detail in the following videos which will be of special interest to importers with plastic components, of plastic goods, or using plastic packaging, to help you make the right choices for your needs and the environment.
1. Thermoplastic & Thermoset Pros and Cons
This video explains:
- Common types of each
- Pros and cons or each kind of plastic
- Differences
- How harmful they can be
- Recyclability
- and many more…
Watch the video here.
2. Common Uses Of Both Thermoplastics & Thermosets
You will learn about:
- The different types of each
- What they’re commonly used for (product and components) – 100s of examples given!
Watch the video about uses of thermoplastics and thermosets here.
3. Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers’ Key Attributes
These plastics are best-known for key attributes and properties. Here’s what you’ll learn:
- We examine everything from molecular structure through to chemical resistance
- Tips on making the right selection for your needs
Watch the video about attributes here.
4. Thermoplastic Demand & Industry Sectors Data
This video focuses on the global demand for thermoplastics. We cover:
- The growth in usage of thermoplastics
- Thermoplastic market share
- Consumption figures from around the world
- The most popular forms
- Products they’re most commonly used in
- Key industry sectors who use thermoplastics
Watch the video here.
5. Thermoplastic Recycling. Which are more readily recycled?
Recycling plastics is a very hot topic these days, so it’s good to understand the environmental impact of your plastics. We cover:
- What are the 7 recycling numbers?
- Which plastics do they refer to?
- Common products of each of the 7 categories
- A closer look at each thermoplastic type: #1 PET, #2 HDPE, #3 PVC, #4 LDPE, #5 PP, #6 PS, #7 OTHER
- How cross-contamination of different plastics can negatively affect recycling
- Economic factors around recycling plastics
- Facts on recycling
- A graphic illustration of the thermoplastic recycling process
Watch the video here.
6. Are Thermosets Recyclable Or Reusable?
Thermosets aren’t commonly recycled plastic. Let’s look in more detail at:
- Why thermosets aren’t as recyclable as thermoplastics
- What makes them tough to recycle in the same way as most recyclable plastics
- How they can be recycled
- The role of reusing thermosets, perhaps in different forms
Watch the video here.
7. Negative Effects Of PVC And Other Environmentally Harmful Plastics
PVC is often called ‘the poison plastic,’ yet it’s commonly used! This video looks at:
- What makes PVC so useful
- Common PVC products
- The dangers of PVC
- Several other harmful plastics, such as PET, their common applications and what makes them worrying
- Some less harmful plastic options, such as HDPE, and their potential (but lower) risks
Watch the video here.
We hope it’s been helpful. By the way, we are gathering all these videos about production materials and processes in a library on our commercial website, Sofeast.com.
What other processes or materials do you often work with? Let us know so we can share our experience and important information about them.
Are you designing, or developing a new product that will be manufactured in China?
Sofeast has created An Importer’s Guide to New Product Manufacturing in China for entrepreneurs, hardware startups, and SMEs which gives you advance warning about the 3 most common pitfalls that can catch you out, and the best practices that the ‘large companies’ follow that YOU can adopt for a successful project.
It includes:
- The 3 deadly mistakes that will hurt your ability to manufacture a new product in China effectively
- Assessing if you’re China-ready
- How to define an informed strategy and a realistic plan
- How to structure your supply chain on a solid foundation
- How to set the right expectations from the start
- How to get the design and engineering right
Just hit the button below to get your copy (please note, this will direct you to my company Sofeast.com):
