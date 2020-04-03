All about Thermoplastics VS Thermosets [videos]

In previous video series, we have covered plastic testing and also plastic injection molding. Now we are covering the many varieties of polymer types in our new series on thermoplastics vs thermosets.

Over on Sofeast, our senior engineer Paul explores both thermoplastics and thermosets in detail in the following videos which will be of special interest to importers with plastic components, of plastic goods, or using plastic packaging, to help you make the right choices for your needs and the environment.

1. Thermoplastic & Thermoset Pros and Cons

This video explains:

Common types of each

Pros and cons or each kind of plastic

Differences

How harmful they can be

Recyclability

and many more…

Watch the video here.

2. Common Uses Of Both Thermoplastics & Thermosets

You will learn about:

The different types of each

What they’re commonly used for (product and components) – 100s of examples given!

Watch the video about uses of thermoplastics and thermosets here.

3. Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers’ Key Attributes

These plastics are best-known for key attributes and properties. Here’s what you’ll learn:

We examine everything from molecular structure through to chemical resistance

Tips on making the right selection for your needs

Watch the video about attributes here.

4. Thermoplastic Demand & Industry Sectors Data

This video focuses on the global demand for thermoplastics. We cover:

The growth in usage of thermoplastics

Thermoplastic market share

Consumption figures from around the world

The most popular forms

Products they’re most commonly used in

Key industry sectors who use thermoplastics

Watch the video here.

5. Thermoplastic Recycling. Which are more readily recycled?

Recycling plastics is a very hot topic these days, so it’s good to understand the environmental impact of your plastics. We cover:

What are the 7 recycling numbers?

Which plastics do they refer to?

Common products of each of the 7 categories

A closer look at each thermoplastic type: #1 PET, #2 HDPE, #3 PVC, #4 LDPE, #5 PP, #6 PS, #7 OTHER

How cross-contamination of different plastics can negatively affect recycling

Economic factors around recycling plastics

Facts on recycling

A graphic illustration of the thermoplastic recycling process

Watch the video here.

6. Are Thermosets Recyclable Or Reusable?

Thermosets aren’t commonly recycled plastic. Let’s look in more detail at:

Why thermosets aren’t as recyclable as thermoplastics

What makes them tough to recycle in the same way as most recyclable plastics

How they can be recycled

The role of reusing thermosets, perhaps in different forms

Watch the video here.

7. Negative Effects Of PVC And Other Environmentally Harmful Plastics

PVC is often called ‘the poison plastic,’ yet it’s commonly used! This video looks at:

What makes PVC so useful

Common PVC products

The dangers of PVC

Several other harmful plastics, such as PET, their common applications and what makes them worrying

Some less harmful plastic options, such as HDPE, and their potential (but lower) risks

Watch the video here.

We hope it’s been helpful. By the way, we are gathering all these videos about production materials and processes in a library on our commercial website, Sofeast.com.

What other processes or materials do you often work with? Let us know so we can share our experience and important information about them.

