What QC Processes Should Be Set Up Before Mass Production?

Some importers think of quality control as something that happens near the end of production. The goods are made, an inspector checks them, and the buyer hopes that any serious problems are found before shipment.
However, that approach is risky.
A final inspection can detect defects, but it usually cannot explain all the upstream decisions that created them. By that point, the product requirements may be vague, suppliers may already be selected, components may already be approved, tooling may already be made, and the production process may already be running.
That is why QC needs to be built into the NPI process.
Before mass production starts, buyers and manufacturers should define clear product requirements, qualify suppliers and components, plan incoming and in-process controls, prepare inspection and testing methods, review process risks, and use pilot runs to prove that the QC system actually works.
In this episode, Adrian and Renaud discuss the quality control processes that should be implemented during NPI and why preventing defects early is usually far cheaper than finding them later.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
Episode Sections:
- 00:01:14 Why many companies treat quality control as an end-of-line activity
- 00:02:08 Why final inspection is reactive, not preventive
- 00:04:01 How to build quality into the product and process earlier
- 00:04:44 Why everything in product development can affect quality
- 00:06:08 Product requirements as the foundation of NPI quality control
- 00:07:09 Supplier qualification, design risks, inspection, and testing
- 00:08:29 Quality gates, validation, reliability, compliance, and performance
- 00:09:36 Manufacturing process controls and why they need to be planned
- 00:12:02 Using AI to help document product requirements
- 00:13:00 Examples of turning user needs into measurable specifications
- 00:15:41 Cosmetic standards, boundary samples, and critical measurements
- 00:18:21 Qualifying suppliers, components, and materials
- 00:19:53 Turning requirements into inspection and testing processes
- 00:22:18 Applying QC controls during prototype and pilot batches
- 00:23:04 Work instructions, jigs, fixtures, and process risk reviews
- 00:25:05 Mistake proofing example: preventing drilling errors
- 00:26:28 Eliminating risks where possible, controlling them where not
- 00:27:12 Why prevention is stronger than end-of-line inspection
- 00:28:04 Final takeaway: quality-forward NPI reduces production risk
Further Reading
- NPI process guide
- NPI deliverables review service from Sofeast
- 7 must-do NPI tasks before a successful launch
- Why skipping part qualification in NPI will cause problems
- 3 key process improvement tools
- Pilot run best practices
- DFM and Industrialization support from Agilian
- You NEED to do product qualification BEFORE mass production!