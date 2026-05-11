Non-Recurring Engineering Costs: The One-Time Bills Many Importers Underestimate

It’s easy to focus on the unit price quoted by a supplier. After all, if the product cannot be made at the right cost, the project may not be commercially viable. However, there is another cost category that is often underestimated, especially when developing a new or customized product: non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs.

NRE costs are one-time costs needed before production can really begin. They may include product design, engineering, prototyping, tooling, supplier sourcing, testing, certification, fixtures, and production setup.

In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, we discuss what NRE costs are, where they usually appear, why they often grow, and what importers should do to avoid unpleasant surprises before launching production.

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Episode Sections:

00:00 — Intro: why NRE costs still matter

01:13 — What are non-recurring engineering costs?

03:04 — Why NRE costs affect your real product margin

04:16 — Why NRE budgets often grow during development

07:37 — Typical NRE costs by product and manufacturing process

08:10 — Plastic injection molding and tooling costs

10:44 — Custom PCBAs and electronics engineering costs

13:46 — Why NRE planning affects cost and delivery time

15:53 — Existing tooling, white-label products, and off-the-shelf options

18:51 — IP and dependency risks with ODM products

20:08 — When a manufacturer offers to absorb NRE costs

22:03 — Why a development agreement matters

24:27 — Why manufacturers prefer production over development work

26:39 — A working prototype does not mean you are production-ready

29:04 — Final summary: what to include in your NRE planning

Further Reading