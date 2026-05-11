Non-Recurring Engineering Costs: The One-Time Bills Many Importers Underestimate

It’s easy to focus on the unit price quoted by a supplier. After all, if the product cannot be made at the right cost, the project may not be commercially viable. However, there is another cost category that is often underestimated, especially when developing a new or customized product: non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs.
NRE costs are one-time costs needed before production can really begin. They may include product design, engineering, prototyping, tooling, supplier sourcing, testing, certification, fixtures, and production setup.
In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, we discuss what NRE costs are, where they usually appear, why they often grow, and what importers should do to avoid unpleasant surprises before launching production.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
Episode Sections:
- 00:00 — Intro: why NRE costs still matter
- 01:13 — What are non-recurring engineering costs?
- 03:04 — Why NRE costs affect your real product margin
- 04:16 — Why NRE budgets often grow during development
- 07:37 — Typical NRE costs by product and manufacturing process
- 08:10 — Plastic injection molding and tooling costs
- 10:44 — Custom PCBAs and electronics engineering costs
- 13:46 — Why NRE planning affects cost and delivery time
- 15:53 — Existing tooling, white-label products, and off-the-shelf options
- 18:51 — IP and dependency risks with ODM products
- 20:08 — When a manufacturer offers to absorb NRE costs
- 22:03 — Why a development agreement matters
- 24:27 — Why manufacturers prefer production over development work
- 26:39 — A working prototype does not mean you are production-ready
- 29:04 — Final summary: what to include in your NRE planning