Part Qualification in NPI: Skipping It Creates Expensive Problems

Your prototype works perfectly.

The product functions as expected, early tests look promising, and the team feels confident about the design.

So you decide to move quickly toward production. To save time, you order a large batch of components early and begin preparing for manufacturing.

Then the first production build starts.

Suddenly, problems appear. Parts are out of tolerance. Components do not fit together consistently. Performance varies from unit to unit.

The result? Thousands of components may have to be scrapped, the product design may need to change, and the launch could be delayed by months.

This kind of situation happens more often than many teams expect. And in many cases, the root cause is the same: skipping proper part qualification during the New Product Introduction (NPI) process.

Listen to us discuss why this step matters and why skipping it can be so costly in this podcast episode.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:00 – Prototype Success but Production Failure Scenario

00:55 – Why Companies Order Components Early

02:07 – What Part Qualification Means in the NPI Process

07:58 – Why Companies Skip Part Qualification

15:13 – The Hidden Costs of Skipping Qualification

17:19 – Why the “Lucky Path” Is Rare in Hardware Development

21:10 – Discovering Design Problems During Pilot Production

24:05 – The Real Financial Impact of Skipping Validation

26:00 – Engineering Builds, Pilot Runs, and Production Validation

28:18 – Final Warning: Skipping NPI Steps Delays Launch

Further Reading about Part Qualification in NPI