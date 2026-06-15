Planning A Factory Move? First Decide What Problem You’re Solving

Some importers we meet are rethinking where their products are made.

Some are worried about tariffs. Others want to reduce China-related risks, move closer to their customers, protect their IP, or stop relying on a single supplier that has too much control over their production.

So the idea comes up: should we move production to a new factory?

Maybe Vietnam looks attractive. Maybe Mexico seems closer to the US market. Maybe another supplier in China can do the job. Or maybe the company decides it should own the manufacturing process itself.

But a factory move is not automatically an improvement.

If the current production setup has a poor layout, weak process controls, too much inventory, unreliable equipment, or a poorly understood supply chain, moving to a new building may simply copy those same problems into a different location.

That was one of the main points made by David Collins, CEO of Manufacturing Transformation Group, in a recent discussion with Renaud Anjoran on the China Manufacturing Decoded podcast.

Before choosing a country, a supplier, or a building, companies need to ask a more basic question:

What problem are we really trying to solve?

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Episode Sections:

00:00 – Introduction: setting up a new factory

01:43 – Who David Collins and Manufacturing Transformation Group are

05:04 – Why more companies are considering factory relocation

05:50 – China, Vietnam, Mexico, and the real trade-offs between locations

08:10 – Why some companies want to own manufacturing again

09:32 – Don’t just move the mess to a new factory

11:45 – The first question: what are you trying to accomplish?

12:02 – Supplier location, workforce skills, logistics, and infrastructure

14:18 – Why a real BOM and cost model are essential

15:27 – Feasibility studies and idealised factory planning

16:07 – Why automation is not always the right answer

17:34 – Comparing factory setup scenarios and locations

18:16 – Why labour cost should not be the only driver

20:48 – IP risks and supplier dependency

22:15 – Learning from the problems in your current factory

23:46 – Project management during a factory move

24:03 – Greenfield vs brownfield factory projects

26:09 – Layout planning, implementation, and local specialists

27:13 – On-the-ground project management and construction risks

28:33 – Equipment commissioning and factory acceptance testing

29:50 – Choosing equipment that fits your real needs

31:41 – Equipment maintenance, spare parts, and supplier risks

32:40 – Why factory setup is a once-in-a-decade decision

34:12 – Disciplined planning and avoiding old mistakes

36:45 – Closing thoughts

Further Reading