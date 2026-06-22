Why Final Inspection Is Too Late: 3 QC Plans To Use Before Production

Finding defects during final inspection is better than shipping them to customers; it’s hard to argue with that.

But by that stage, the products have already been made.

If a large part of the batch has the same problem, inspection can identify the failure, but it cannot undo the time, materials, and production capacity already spent.

A stronger approach is to define how quality will be controlled before production begins.

Here we’ll explain three types of quality control plans:

1. A product quality control plan that defines inspection, testing, acceptance criteria, responsibilities, and what happens when products fail.

2. A process control plan that identifies critical production steps and explains how quality will be checked while the products are being made.

3. A QC plan for a new product that addresses additional risks involving approved samples, test fixtures, components, tooling, pilot runs, reliability, and compliance.

The discussion also explains why buyers need to define their own quality standards rather than assuming the supplier will do it for them.

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Episode Sections:

00:00 Introduction to this rewind episode

01:56 What quality control plans are and why they are needed before production

04:06 Why there is more than one type of QC plan

04:43 Type 1: The product QC plan and contract-related quality terms

05:28 Defining testing, inspections, AQL limits, compliance, and responsibilities

06:41 What happens if serious issues are found after shipment?

07:11 Why even smaller buyers should document quality expectations

08:06 Type 2: The process control plan

09:04 Mapping production processes and critical steps

10:20 Turning the control plan into work instructions and checks

11:02 When process control plans become important

11:54 Why final inspection alone is often too late

12:27 Controlling quality through incoming components and sub-suppliers

13:50 How to check whether suppliers can follow process control plans

15:03 Type 3: The QC plan for a new product

16:27 Quality, reliability, and compliance requirements

17:35 Golden samples and approved prototypes

18:00 Testing stations, jigs, fixtures, and functional checks

19:07 Intended use, reliability expectations, and compliance needs

19:52 Component manufacturing, assembly, tooling, and work instructions

21:35 Pilot runs and pre-production approvals

22:35 Why new products force buyers and suppliers to think harder

22:59 Supplier optimism and the “we’ll fix it later” risk

24:16 Why quality standards need to be clear and useful

25:08 Why buyers often skip proper QC planning

26:42 Why defining requirements is the buyer’s job

27:40 Which QC plans apply to which buyers and products?

28:22 QC planning for all buyers vs larger or higher-risk buyers

29:26 Why process control is worth considering for new products

30:12 Why every buyer still needs at least a basic quality standard

31:12 What off-the-shelf and private-label buyers should focus on

33:02 2026 outro and key lesson recap

Further Reading