Why New Hardware Projects Fail to Launch: Missing Specs, Bad Assumptions, and Costly Delays

Many hardware product development projects do not fail because the idea is bad, the team is lazy, or the manufacturer is incapable. They fail because the project starts with too much missing information.

At first, this may not seem serious. The team has a concept. There may be sketches, a rough design, some target features, and a budget. Everyone wants to move quickly into design, prototyping, tooling, and production.

But when key details are missing, people start filling the gaps with assumptions.

One person assumes the product will use a certain material. Someone else assumes a component is available. Another assumes that the target market requires only one set of certifications. The engineer assumes a certain tolerance is acceptable. The buyer assumes the production cost will fit the business model.

Before long, the project is not built on confirmed information. It is built on a stack of assumptions.

And that is where many hardware projects stall.

In this episode, we look at why product development projects often fail to get moving, why a Product Requirements Document is so important, what information should be clarified before development starts, and how companies can avoid wasting weeks or months on work that later needs to be undone.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:03 — Intro & episode overview

01:01 — The “failure to launch” problem in hardware

02:01 — It’s not the team: real root causes

03:02 — Assumptions & missing information (core issue)

07:00 — Red flags: missing requirements & BOM

11:57 — What “ready to start” actually means

12:45 — NPI process & phase gates explained

14:22 — Specs as a living document (market changes

15:05 — Mechanical, electronics & feature requirements

17:34 — Volume assumptions & pricing impact

19:08 — The danger of rushing decisions

20:44 — Case study: prototyping failure under pressure

24:25 — Case study: component & supply chain risks

26:33 — Case study: regulatory & certification surprises

29:45 — The 10-point pre-start checklist

32:53 — Most common mistake

33:47 — Final takeaway

Further Reading