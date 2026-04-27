Why Launching Your Product Isn’t the Finish Line (And What Comes Next)

We’ve seen some people treat a product launch as the end of the development process. In reality, it’s just the beginning.
Once a product reaches real users, a new phase begins: unexpected issues arise, assumptions are challenged, and the way customers actually use the product often differs from what was planned.
This is especially true for innovative or complex products. No matter how much testing is done during development, some risks only become visible after launch, when the product is used in real-world conditions, at scale.
In this article, we’ll look at why trying to perfect a product before launch can backfire, and how a more iterative approach, launching a solid Version 1.0, then improving based on real feedback, can reduce risk and lead to better long-term results.
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Table of Contents
Episode Sections:
- 00:13 — Episode overview
- 00:37 — Tony Fadell’s quote
- 01:37 — Why perfection is a trap
- 04:28 — Engineering vs speed trade-off
- 06:30 — Launch early vs over-engineering
- 07:46 — De-risking with Version 1
- 10:30 — “Simple, lovable, complete”
- 13:43 — Launch isn’t the finish line
- 15:04 — Real-world user behaviour
- 17:06 — Nest example (unexpected insights)
- 19:36 — Managing reviews & early releases
- 21:27 — Choosing the right early users
- 24:02 — Misinterpreting “ship early”
- 25:47 — Lessons from product reliability
- 26:56 — Why post-launch work matters
- 28:28 — Continuous product development
- 30:25 — Key takeaways