Why Launching Your Product Isn’t the Finish Line (And What Comes Next)

We’ve seen some people treat a product launch as the end of the development process. In reality, it’s just the beginning.

Once a product reaches real users, a new phase begins: unexpected issues arise, assumptions are challenged, and the way customers actually use the product often differs from what was planned.

This is especially true for innovative or complex products. No matter how much testing is done during development, some risks only become visible after launch, when the product is used in real-world conditions, at scale.

In this article, we’ll look at why trying to perfect a product before launch can backfire, and how a more iterative approach, launching a solid Version 1.0, then improving based on real feedback, can reduce risk and lead to better long-term results.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:13 — Episode overview

00:37 — Tony Fadell’s quote

01:37 — Why perfection is a trap

04:28 — Engineering vs speed trade-off

06:30 — Launch early vs over-engineering

07:46 — De-risking with Version 1

10:30 — “Simple, lovable, complete”

13:43 — Launch isn’t the finish line

15:04 — Real-world user behaviour

17:06 — Nest example (unexpected insights)

19:36 — Managing reviews & early releases

21:27 — Choosing the right early users

24:02 — Misinterpreting “ship early”

25:47 — Lessons from product reliability

26:56 — Why post-launch work matters

28:28 — Continuous product development

30:25 — Key takeaways

Further Reading