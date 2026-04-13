How to Cost a Product Properly: A Practical Guide to Design-to-Cost

It’s not uncommon for companies manufacturing a new product to underestimate what it will actually cost when all’s said and done.

They focus on the bill of materials (BOM), get a supplier quote, and assume they have a clear picture. But once the project moves forward, additional costs start piling up: tooling, engineering work, logistics, certification, and more.

In some cases, these overlooked costs can significantly reduce margins or even make the product impossible to manufacture!

Read and listen as we explain how product costing really works in practice. Based on insights from Paul Adams, Sofeast’s head of NPD, we’ll walk through the main cost components, highlight common mistakes, and show how a design-to-cost approach can help you stay in control from the early stages of development.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:00:12 — What Is Design-to-Cost?

00:00:49 — Why Costing Is Often Overlooked

00:01:55 — The 4 Core Cost Drivers (BOM, NRE, Tooling, Logistics)

00:05:24 — Value Engineering & Smarter Design Decisions

00:08:54 — Reducing Assembly Cost & Complexity

00:10:10 — Supplier Strategy: Cost vs Quality Trade-offs

00:12:20 — Tooling Costs & Budget Pitfalls

00:15:04 — NRE Explained: Hidden One-Time Costs

00:19:40 — Logistics: The Most Underestimated Cost

00:22:52 — Design for Cost: How to Reduce Product Cost

00:28:08 — Why You Must Think About Cost Early

00:31:47 — Biggest Costing Mistakes to Avoid

Further Reading