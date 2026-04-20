Product Launch Killer: Not Following the NPI Process

If you’ve ever taken a product from idea to mass production and it didn’t go smoothly, you’re not alone. In many cases, the root cause is the same: the New Product Introduction (NPI) process wasn’t properly followed.

Not necessarily ignored, but rushed, incomplete, or misunderstood. Needless to say, this is the source of many risks and problems in a manufacturing project!

But if it’s so important, just WHAT is the NPI process? In this episode of Sofeast’s podcast, we revisit our most popular episode on the NPI process to show how crucial it is for your project.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:00:12 — Introduction

00:02:24 — Rewind to the NPI Process

00:05:04 — Understanding the NPI Process

00:08:09 — Prototyping and Feasibility

00:12:57 — Tooling and Production Samples

00:18:01 — Pilot Run and Testing

00:20:56 — Assessing the NPI Process

00:26:08 — Balancing Risks and Quality

00:26:31 — Closing Remarks and Future Topics

Further Reading

Here’s our most recent NPI process graphic that helps you visualize it: