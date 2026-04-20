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Product Launch Killer: Not Following the NPI Process

Product Launch Killer: Not Following the NPI Process

Product Launch Killer Not Following the NPI Process

If you’ve ever taken a product from idea to mass production and it didn’t go smoothly, you’re not alone. In many cases, the root cause is the same: the New Product Introduction (NPI) process wasn’t properly followed.

Not necessarily ignored, but rushed, incomplete, or misunderstood. Needless to say, this is the source of many risks and problems in a manufacturing project!

But if it’s so important, just WHAT is the NPI process? In this episode of Sofeast’s podcast, we revisit our most popular episode on the NPI process to show how crucial it is for your project.

 

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.

 

Episode Sections:

  • 00:00:12 — Introduction
  • 00:02:24 — Rewind to the NPI Process
  • 00:05:04 — Understanding the NPI Process
  • 00:08:09 — Prototyping and Feasibility
  • 00:12:57 — Tooling and Production Samples
  • 00:18:01 — Pilot Run and Testing
  • 00:20:56 — Assessing the NPI Process
  • 00:26:08 — Balancing Risks and Quality
  • 00:26:31 — Closing Remarks and Future Topics

 

Further Reading

Here’s our most recent NPI process graphic that helps you visualize it:

Sofeast NPI Process Chart with phases (3/26)

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Weekly updates for professional importers on better understanding, controlling, and improving manufacturing & supply chain in China.

This is a blog written by Renaud Anjoran, an ASQ Certified Quality Engineer who has been involved in chinese manufacturing since 2005.

He is the CEO of The Sofeast Group.

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