Product Launch Killer: Not Following the NPI Process

If you’ve ever taken a product from idea to mass production and it didn’t go smoothly, you’re not alone. In many cases, the root cause is the same: the New Product Introduction (NPI) process wasn’t properly followed.
Not necessarily ignored, but rushed, incomplete, or misunderstood. Needless to say, this is the source of many risks and problems in a manufacturing project!
But if it’s so important, just WHAT is the NPI process? In this episode of Sofeast’s podcast, we revisit our most popular episode on the NPI process to show how crucial it is for your project.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
Episode Sections:
- 00:00:12 — Introduction
- 00:02:24 — Rewind to the NPI Process
- 00:05:04 — Understanding the NPI Process
- 00:08:09 — Prototyping and Feasibility
- 00:12:57 — Tooling and Production Samples
- 00:18:01 — Pilot Run and Testing
- 00:20:56 — Assessing the NPI Process
- 00:26:08 — Balancing Risks and Quality
- 00:26:31 — Closing Remarks and Future Topics
Further Reading
- The NPI Process (Includes graphic)
- Analysing the (NPI) New Product Introduction Process & its Benefits [Podcast]
- The New Product Introduction Process Guide (Long Read)
- Remember, Sofeast can help you develop and manufacture your new product following our structured NPI process to reduce your risks, and more.
Here’s our most recent NPI process graphic that helps you visualize it: