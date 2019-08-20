Useful Templates

The templates listed below will help you work in a more organized manner. Adapt them to your particular needs!

What to prepare before production

Infographic: how to prepare a QC checklist

Template of product specifications sheet

How to prepare a quality control plan

__________________________________________________________________________________

Checkpoints to audit a factory’s quality system

ISO 9000 audit: checking a factory’s reliability

Template for factory audit (published on another website)

__________________________________________________________________________________

The purchase order

What should be in a purchase order (PO)?

__________________________________________________________________________________

Guidelines for checking production

How to check the production status?

How to prepare your QC inspection report template

How to check the loading of a container?

Template for product inspection (published exclusively for Global Sources)

__________________________________________________________________________________

What to do if you find problems in production

Templates for corrections and for corrective actions

Procedure if a problem is detected during an in-process inspection

Procedure if a problem is detected during a final inspection