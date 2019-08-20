Useful Templates

The templates listed below will help you work in a more organized manner. Adapt them to your particular needs!
What to prepare before production
Infographic: how to prepare a QC checklist
Template of product specifications sheet
How to prepare a quality control plan
__________________________________________________________________________________
Checkpoints to audit a factory’s quality system
ISO 9000 audit: checking a factory’s reliability
Template for factory audit (published on another website)
__________________________________________________________________________________
The purchase order
What should be in a purchase order (PO)?
__________________________________________________________________________________
Guidelines for checking production
How to check the production status?
How to prepare your QC inspection report template
How to check the loading of a container?
Template for product inspection (published exclusively for Global Sources)
__________________________________________________________________________________
What to do if you find problems in production
Templates for corrections and for corrective actions
Procedure if a problem is detected during an in-process inspection
Procedure if a problem is detected during a final inspection
Comments
ASHRAF MUSA says
we are bakery factory (biscuits) we need support for modifications our inspection and monitoring reports & checklist to use the perfect and professional sheets cover all processes.