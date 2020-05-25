18 Electronic Product Design Firms For ‘Made-in-China’ Products

You just came up with a great idea for a new electronic hardware product, and you are wondering what the next step is? The answer at this stage is working on electronic product design and probably not searching for a manufacturer, since they will need these elements:

A detailed description of features

List of components with specifications, and the product architecture

PCB schematic

A look-alike and work-alike prototype

Testing stations

Before you contact a design house you should also focus on your concept (I wrote about what you need to do before engaging one here: 6 Tips To Nail Your Hardware Product’s Concept BEFORE Engaging A Design House).

Now you’re ready to speak with electronic product design houses or firms and we’ve collected a list of 18 options here:

1. Design houses in your country Their business model is generally straightforward: you pay for service, you own all the intellectual property, and they have to keep it all confidential. Make sure you sign an agreement that addresses these points. If you choose to work with them on product design, you should be able to take away the designs and work with a contract manufacturer in China to produce your electronic product later. The USA Axon Engineering

Seattle-based Axon is a full-service firm that specializes in electromechanical design and provides end-to-end support for clients from product concepts through to market deployment. They have experience in the design of computing devices and peripherals, handheld consumer devices, medical products, electromechanical assemblies, and electronics packaging.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Voler Systems

Voler Systems has been in business for 4 decades since 1979 and specializes in new product design, embedded system design, medical device design, wearable device design, and IoT design with a focus on electronics, firmware, and software. DFM is a core strength.

Industrial design: No (but have partners who provide this)

Mechanical design: No (but have partners who provide this)

Software and App design: Yes

TechEn

Established in 1983, TechEn has extensive experience across multiple markets including medical, industrial, and consumer/consumer health segments. Products designed include hydroponics, audio products like headphones, IoT thermostats, and more. They provide support from the very early concept stage through to validation of mass-produced products.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Kickr Design

Founded in 2015, Kickr Design in Atlanta GA offers end-to-end product design services in one location. They have a strong background in product design and offer CAD/3D design, mechanical, electrical, and software engineering, as well as prototyping and manufacturing. They have created consumer electronics like vapes, 3D printed components, LED lights, PCBs, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Canada

Waterloo Technical

Founded in 2012, Waterloo Technical is a turnkey design firm providing industrial design, mechanical and electrical systems, firmware programming, and manufacturing. They have worked on e-scooters, lab instruments, medical devices, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Nuvation Engineering

Nuvation Engineering has been designing electronic products since 1999, providing hardware design, software development, and FPGA design services for electronic product development. They have designed products in many different sectors, such as medical devices, energy storage, defense and aerospace, robotics, consumer electronics, and many more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

The United Kingdom

Newbury Innovation

The electronic design division of Newbury Electronics who have been in the electronics industry for over 50 years. They provide electronic, software, and product design, with CAD and testing, too. Electronic products worked on range widely from civilian and military radar, to kitchen devices, GPS cameras, fire suppression devices, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Studio 17

Founded in 2010, Cambridge-based Studio 17 offers research and strategic analysis, innovation and opportunity concept design, detailed design and development, DFM, 3D CAD / 2D CAD for prototype and production, and more. Products designed include consumer electronics such as domestic speakers, gaming peripherals, digital scales, and luggage scales.

Industrial design: Yes

Corintech

Corintech was established in 1977 and specializes in electronics design for processors, sensor interface and signal conditioning, data acquisition, digital communications, and more. Electronics design, software, and firmware development, product design, 3D CAD, and DFM are all important services.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

BitBox

Running for over 25 years, BitBox focuses on electronic products with a PCB assembly, providing product design, prototyping, and manufacturing capabilities, too. Products designed include industrial control units, wind turbine control equipment, home entertainment music server with ARM processor, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Australia

Ingenuity Design

Ingenuity Design was founded in 2011 and since then has spread out around Australia and also has an office in the USA and has a wide range of certifications. They provide electronic product design, embedded software & APP development, ID, and more; and have worked on baby products, factory equipment, and various electronic medical devices, amongst other things.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Elemental Electronics

Elemental Electronics was founded in 2014 with a vision of providing low-budget startups with Engineering resources, including electronics design and manufacturing with a focus on PCB board design and manufacture. They work on PCB boards of all kinds and have designed them for IoT devices, wearable tech, antennas and RF, LCDS and panels, medical devices, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: No

Software and App design: Yes

Fabtronics

Established in 2003, Fabtronics have a special focus on PCB circuit boards and electronic devices. They have designed power supplies, motor controls, lighting products, and various other products which rely on internal boards. They provide not only design but also manufacturing and testing, as well.

Industrial design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Spain

Anima

Barcelona-based Anima has around 15 years of experience and provides support from concepts to ready-to-manufacture product designs. They have worked on a wide range of electronic products in the automotive industry, kitchen products, medical and fitness devices, and many more consumer electronics.

Industrial design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

The Netherlands

Adeas

Adeas, based in Eindhoven, was founded in 2005. They focus on developing customer-specific electronic modules, IP cores, products, and embedded systems. They offer design services involving hardware, firmware, and software design to create optimal tailor-made solutions. They have developed computer boards (PCI, PCI-express), video & broadcasting equipment, communication and control Systems, measurement instruments, R&D test equipment, test generators, and more.

Industrial design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

2. Design houses in and around China Here, you need to be aware of the two competing business models and make your pick: The “service” business model : you pay, you own all the IP rights, and you have all the deliverables in your hand so that you can decide freely where to place manufacturing (often with a CM). These firms provide the ‘Western model’ in Asia.

: you pay, you own all the IP rights, and you have all the deliverables in your hand so that you can decide freely where to place manufacturing (often with a CM). These firms provide the ‘Western model’ in Asia. The “captive” business model: you pay less (or nothing) at the design & development stage, but you will be told where to manufacture and will pay later — in the form of a higher product price. This is a more Asian style of model. Service business model firms

Titoma (Taiwan)

Taiwan’s Titoma has focused specifically on ‘Design for China Manufacturing’ since 2001 and can support clients from the concept stage through to mass production in China. They create custom electronic products and have developed all kinds of consumer electronic products (such as IoT devices, smart luggage, digital signage, and more) and also medical devices.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Minimum budget: US$40 per hour and no lock-in or project costs, therefore they are accessible for smaller companies and entrepreneurs.

NOA Labs (China/Hong Kong)

Founded in 2012, NOA Labs in Shenzhen and Hong Kong can design and develop electronic products and is surrounded by some of the world’s best manufacturing infrastructure. They provide clients with an end-to-end service starting with feasibility & planning, through to concept and industrial design, ending with manufacturing, and have developed numerous IoT and consumer electronic devices, such as games, smart luggage, auto accessories, power banks, smart payment devices, and many more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Minimum budget: No minimum, clients can pick and choose services relevant only to the product development lifecycle that suits them and only have a small spend.

One Point Zero (China/Hong Kong)

One Point Zero of Germany has operations around Europe, but also in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. They have developed many hardware and software products, and boast many examples of IoT products and applications that they have developed such as drones, hybrid buses, solar panels, and many more.

Industrial design: Yes

Mechanical design: Yes

Software and App design: Yes

Captive business model firms

Most Chinese design firms fit into this category. While this is not the typical service you’d get from a Western company it is suitable for startups with little experience who are willing to lose some control in order to get their product to market quickly and smoothly.

Which Chinese/Asian electronic product design firm to choose?

If you want transparency and control, go for a “service model” firm. You will own your IP and will be free to take the product designs to any manufacturer that you see fit afterward if you prefer.

If you don’t mind relying fully on a company that co-invests in your project, go for a “captive model” firm. This may suit startups with little experience of developing and manufacturing new products that need an all-in-one solution to bring products to market, but the company you work with may charge higher costs and/or own some or all of your IP as part-payment for developing the product.

Get help to design and manufacture your new product

