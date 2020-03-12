List of Contract Manufacturers in China – Top 12 Factories

These days it’s easy to find article after article stating that manufacturing in China is on the way out. And that’s true, at least partly. Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, and Portugal have many good potential suppliers.

However, China is still the best place to produce relatively complex products, especially when time-to-market is critical and when assembly requires a lot of labor. Consumer electronics is a case in point. As Dr. Zhang, research director of IDC Worldwide Robotics, states:

“[Chinese factories] are able to produce very complex products. They are able to skill up handsomely and maintain good quality. Smartphones, semi-conductors, robots, advanced manufacturing equipment… they’re even moving into airplanes.”

Despite the US-China trade war and the coronavirus epidemic, China’s economy, including the manufacturing industry, is getting back to work (as of March 2020), so if you have a new manufacturing project for a relatively complex product that needs to be launched and are looking for a contract manufacturer, who are some of the leading options in South China, the world’s leading electronics manufacturing hub?

In no particular order, here are the contract manufacturers that you might like to consider:

Wiseally concentrates on PCBAs, multifunctional modules and finished electronic products.

Number of employees: 1800

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronic components – usually B2B

Location: Chang’an district, Dongguan city

Hytera is an EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Service) supplier who produces complex consumer electronics like robots, marine electronics, AI products, drones, and cleaning robots.

Number of employees: 3000

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Consumer electronics

Location: Longgang district, Shenzhen city, PRC

Seveco Global Limited ( 鴻業環球有限公司 )

Seveco provides thermostats, headsets, RFID readers, and RF devices amongst other devices, and also make other electronics.

Number of employees: 680

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics

Location: Tuen Mun, Hong Kong (exact factory location unknown)

Onlitex produces PCBAs and manufactures electronic products of diverse types such as consumer, auto, energy, robotics, and more.

Number of employees: 125

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics

Location: Qingxi district, Dongguan city, PRC

Epower produces consumer electronics and consumer goods and have a wide variety of machining options in-house, such as CNC machines, plastic injection molding, and stamping machines.

Number of employees: 260

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Varied consumer electronics and other goods

Location: Fenggang district, Dongguan city, PRC

Tutamen provide metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding and produce products and components from metal and plastic for many industries.

Number of employees: 200

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Varied – metal machined and plastic mainly

Location: Tangxia district, Dongguan City, PRC

UNI Precision Industrial Ltd ( 渝利電子制品有限公司 )

UNI precision Industrial provides a full turnkey PCBA to complete box build, metal stamping, CNC Turret press punching, and plastic molding & injection in house.

Number of employees: 300+

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics

Location: Hengli district, Dongguan city, PRC

RSP technology is a Shenzhen-based factory specialising in electronics and their ancillary products. They provide turn-key manufacturing, plastic injection products, silicone keypad, membrane switches including outdoor products, F&B, electronics, and many more.

Number of employees: 85

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics

Location: Longgang district, Shenzhen city, PRC

RSP technology is a Shenzhen-based factory specialising in IoT, mobile technology, and telecoms products.

Number of employees: 8500

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics, telecoms

Location: Nanshan district, Shenzhen city, PRC

SUGA Technology Hong Kong ( 信佳技术香港有限公司 )

Sugatek is a Dongguan factory which offers multiple product types, such as telecommunication, pet training, professional audio, home appliances, IoT, industrial products, etc.

Number of employees: 2000

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Various

Location: Qingxi district, Dongguan city, PRC

Kenvox has helped clients to develop many electronic products, such as 3D printers, roasting machines with a display, etc, and some accessories for camera cases.

Number of employees: 600

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Electronics

Location: Chang’an district, Dongguan city, PRC

MediConcepts Ltd ( 醫科創建有限公司 )

MediConcepts produces medical devices and equipment, including metered-dose inhalers and disposable colonoscopes.

Number of employees: 60

Mechanical products assembly: yes

Electronic products assembly: yes

Main market: Medical products

Location: Central, Hong Kong (factory in Longgang district, Shenzhen city, PRC)

Advantages of dealing with a contract manufacturer directly

By working with a CM, you can expect the following benefits:

The buyer generally owns the design and tools.

The buyer can often give visibility over the supply chain.

Better control of the situation as a whole – cost, quality, and timing.

Change from one CM to another is a relatively standard process.

The CM generally accepts a certain amount of manufacturing-related liability (i.e. not related to design defects).

(We wrote about this in depth in OEM, ODM, Contract Manufacturers: Choose your China Supplier Wisely.)

