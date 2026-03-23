Can Low-Volume Manufacturing Work in China?

Low-volume manufacturing in China is possible, but not always feasible in practice.

Many companies approach suppliers with plans to produce a few hundred or a few thousand units, only to face high MOQs, lack of interest from manufacturers, or unworkable costs.

The question isn’t just “can it be done?”

It’s “under what conditions does it make sense, and how do you make it work?”

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Episode Sections:

00:00 – The Low-Volume Manufacturing Problem

01:52 – Why Factories Resist Small Orders

05:33 – How Low Volume Fits into Product Development

09:03 – The Biggest Mistake: Testing Demand Too Late

12:33 – The Real Economics Behind Low Volume Production

18:02 – Supplier MOQs: The Hidden Constraint

20:26 – How to Make Low-Volume Manufacturing Work

26:31 – When Low Volume Makes Sense (and When It Doesn’t)

30:00 – Final Advice: Be Manufacturer-Ready

Further Reading