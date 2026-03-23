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Can Low-Volume Manufacturing Work in China?

Can Low-Volume Manufacturing Work in China?

Can Low Volume Manufacturing Work in China

Low-volume manufacturing in China is possible, but not always feasible in practice.

Many companies approach suppliers with plans to produce a few hundred or a few thousand units, only to face high MOQs, lack of interest from manufacturers, or unworkable costs.

The question isn’t just “can it be done?”
It’s “under what conditions does it make sense, and how do you make it work?”

 

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.

Episode Sections:

  • 00:00 – The Low-Volume Manufacturing Problem
  • 01:52 – Why Factories Resist Small Orders
  • 05:33 – How Low Volume Fits into Product Development
  • 09:03 – The Biggest Mistake: Testing Demand Too Late
  • 12:33 – The Real Economics Behind Low Volume Production
  • 18:02 – Supplier MOQs: The Hidden Constraint
  • 20:26 – How to Make Low-Volume Manufacturing Work
  • 26:31 – When Low Volume Makes Sense (and When It Doesn’t)
  • 30:00 – Final Advice: Be Manufacturer-Ready

 

Further Reading

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Weekly updates for professional importers on better understanding, controlling, and improving manufacturing & supply chain in China.

This is a blog written by Renaud Anjoran, an ASQ Certified Quality Engineer who has been involved in chinese manufacturing since 2005.

He is the CEO of The Sofeast Group.

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