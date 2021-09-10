Deliverables Buyers Should Get When Developing A New Product [Podcast]

In this episode…

When you develop a new product what deliverables should you be getting during the new product development process in order to assure that your product will make it mass production with the minimum of risks and at the required quality and safety standards? Renaud Anjoran explains the various deliverables, such as your BOM, control plan, validation testing, and more, that you can expect to gain that represent milestones during the NPD process.

Just hit the play button to start listening..!

Listen to the episode right here 👇👇👇

🎧 What Are The New Product Development Deliverables? 🎧

Show Sections

00:00 – Introduction.

01:03 – Going through the NPD process from the buyer’s side and its deliverables in detail. You need to specify what the deliverables would be for your new product that is being developed and manufactured in China/Asia. The goal is to keep risks low by insisting that the manufacturer takes certain actions and precautions (deliverables to you) between the end of the R&D phase until mass production. Here’s a list and explanations:

04:06 – The latest version of design files. You need to keep a copy of the files in your own possession. This may be an issue when working with certain suppliers, such as an OEM or ODM on new product development as if they agree to do some/all of this for free they often consider that they own the product design files (CAD files, drawings, etc). They may commit to make it exclusively, but if you don’t own the engineering documents you do not have control over the project.

You need to keep a copy of the files in your own possession. This may be an issue when working with certain suppliers, such as an OEM or ODM on new product development as if they agree to do some/all of this for free they often consider that they own the product design files (CAD files, drawings, etc). They may commit to make it exclusively, but if you don’t own the engineering documents you do not have control over the project. 05:42 – The BOM. On the supply chain side, you need to have the BOM. Knowing vague details about the battery, casing, etc, means that you know too little about your product. Also, if you switch manufacturers without a BOM, the new supplier will have to do all of the sourcing work again and may not be able to find materials or components with the right quality or finish, for example.

On the supply chain side, you need to have the BOM. Knowing vague details about the battery, casing, etc, means that you know too little about your product. Also, if you switch manufacturers without a BOM, the new supplier will have to do all of the sourcing work again and may not be able to find materials or components with the right quality or finish, for example. 07:28 – Risk mitigation. This depends on product type and if you expect high sales. For high-risk products like medical devices it’s a given, but for consumer products such as electricals that could still start a fire and injure or kill people risk mitigation is important. If a lot of money is involved in your product, it’s also worth spending more time and money up-front to address risks.

09:28 – Elements and learnings from the automotive industry (PPAP). A list of documents a manufacturer requires before they authorize a new part (usually for a new vehicle) to be manufactured and used. Buyers of more general products can learn from PPAP’s elements:

10:49 – Risk analysis – FMEA on design & processes – looking at the product design and suggesting what could go wrong before a prototype is even made. This shouldn’t be skipped. Manufacturing and testing processes should also have risk analysis done on them, too.

– looking at the product design and suggesting what could go wrong before a prototype is even made. This shouldn’t be skipped. Manufacturing and testing processes should also have risk analysis done on them, too. 14:28 – The process flow chart/diagram – what are the steps throughout production? If a simple metal part is CNC machined there is incoming QC to assure it’s the right steel and then the CNC operation occurs in the correct way and then there’s an outgoing QC check and then packed and shipped for assembly. There are numerous things that can go wrong, and so the next document addresses these.

– what are the steps throughout production? If a simple metal part is CNC machined there is incoming QC to assure it’s the right steel and then the CNC operation occurs in the correct way and then there’s an outgoing QC check and then packed and shipped for assembly. There are numerous things that can go wrong, and so the next document addresses these. 15:55 – The control plan – a central document for every step showing how each step is controlled, checked, and tested. Is the steel correct, is the CNC machine well maintained and with new tools periodically, are samples checked periodically, are finished parts inspected, etc? All of these control will be defined, and a typical plan will refer to machinery, tooling, and fixtures required to confirm that parts and tools are OK quality-wise as well as work instructions for performing the checks etc. The manufacturer should be able to create this themselves, otherwise, that’s a red flag.

– a central document for every step showing how each step is controlled, checked, and tested. Is the steel correct, is the CNC machine well maintained and with new tools periodically, are samples checked periodically, are finished parts inspected, etc? All of these control will be defined, and a typical plan will refer to machinery, tooling, and fixtures required to confirm that parts and tools are OK quality-wise as well as work instructions for performing the checks etc. The manufacturer should be able to create this themselves, otherwise, that’s a red flag. 19:37 – Calibration or verification certificates of fixtures and instruments for checking quality – the accuracy has an impact on quality, therefore assuring that the instrument or fixture calibration is accurate has a risk-reducing impact on quality.

– the accuracy has an impact on quality, therefore assuring that the instrument or fixture calibration is accurate has a risk-reducing impact on quality. 21:44 – Product QC inspections – these should be within tolerance and there should be an action plan for what happens if parts are found not to be within tolerance, and in autos stable and withing control, too. CPK and statistical analysis measure where parts are within tolerance.

– these should be within tolerance and there should be an action plan for what happens if parts are found not to be within tolerance, and in autos stable and withing control, too. CPK and statistical analysis measure where parts are within tolerance. 23:31 – Pilot run stage – EVT, DVT, PVT – not going straight into mass production helps reduce risks, too. Ask the supplier what happens during the pilot run, how many pieces are validated, etc? There can be 3 different kinds of validation runs for consumer electronics EVT or engineering validation testing (put the product together and see how it all works with no aesthetic focus), DVT or design validation testing (product can be assembled and works but also feels and looks good), and PVT or production validation testing (assemble the item in the same way as mass production and analyze if the quality level, speed, etc, can be reached and find issues like bottlenecks to fix). Good manufacturers will analyze the lines, defectives, etc, and report back.

– not going straight into mass production helps reduce risks, too. Ask the supplier what happens during the pilot run, how many pieces are validated, etc? There can be 3 different kinds of validation runs for consumer electronics EVT or engineering validation testing (put the product together and see how it all works with no aesthetic focus), DVT or design validation testing (product can be assembled and works but also feels and looks good), and PVT or production validation testing (assemble the item in the same way as mass production and analyze if the quality level, speed, etc, can be reached and find issues like bottlenecks to fix). Good manufacturers will analyze the lines, defectives, etc, and report back. 28:03 – Engineering changes – these will be approved by all parties and must be documented. They can occur during pre-production runs as well as mass production. Changes can’t be slipshod and just mentioned and actioned without checking their impacts, they have to be carefully thought out and tested each time.

– these will be approved by all parties and must be documented. They can occur during pre-production runs as well as mass production. Changes can’t be slipshod and just mentioned and actioned without checking their impacts, they have to be carefully thought out and tested each time. 29:23 – Prototypes/tooling/PP samples – the buyer needs to keep these as master samples showing the quality standard. An approved quality standard document needs to be ready before mass production.

31:44 – Does every type of part or product require such stringent deliverables? For example, parts that won’t impact a user’s safety? Critical parts should be focused on in particular, but the control plan and risk analysis should focus on everything.

33:45 – Wrapping up

Related content…

Subscribe to the podcast

There are more episodes to come, so remember to subscribe! You can do so in your favorite podcast apps here and don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, please: