Prototyping in China: 20 Best Options for Plastic, Metal, PCBA, Silicon and more

Putting the design of a new product idea on paper (sketches) and in 3D drawings (computer-aided design) is usually not sufficient to confirm all aspects of the design. Before proceeding to tooling fabrication, certifications, component purchasing, and manufacturing, you will certainly need to make physical renderings by doing prototyping in China.

Getting started with prototyping

You might start with a 3D printed rendering (to confirm the overall aspect and size) and/or with a rough ‘proof of concept’ to confirm a fey functionality. Then, you will probably need to make look-alike and work-alike prototype. Here is a simplified view of that process:

Which type of prototyping company is better for my needs?

You need to understand what type of value you need your prototyping supplier to provide. Let’s assume you already have the drawings, schematics, etc. What is your need? ‘Just do it’ — most prototyping companies receive CAD drawings and a material spec, and produce some parts, without critical thinking. That’s what you can expect of most “rapid prototyping” companies because it goes straight from input into output. This is great if all you need is 1 or 2 components to play with, for a proof-of-concept.

'Review, provide suggestions, and then do' — all designs, even if they were prepared by an experienced person, need to be reviewed and challenged (it is a 'Design for Manufacturing" review). The prototyping process is actually part of the validation of the product design. If you expect this type of assistance, you need to assess the prototyping service provider's engineering capability. This is important for the final prototype, especially for a full product that includes many parts.

'Review, suggest, do, but also check and test' — In addition to the above, they translate your requirements into specifications and test plans, they organize those tests on the full product, and they provide their suggestions on how to get better performance/reliability. This is what you can expect from a full-blown R&D center. In addition, you may want to know what processes they have in-house. It is very common for prototyping companies to rely on a network of subcontractors, and this may create intellectual property (IP) control issues. You will also see that many companies do prototyping but also manufacturing. If they are upfront about their business model, and if you sign a clear agreement that indicates you will own all the IP, that's fine. Otherwise, make sure you don't end up working with an OEM or ODM that doesn't want to send you the latest versions of the drawings and schematics, doesn't want to tell you where they sourced the parts… Here is our list of companies who provide prototyping in China. They mainly provide similar services, for example, 'CNC machining' and 'plastic injection molding' are pretty universal amongst them, however, some provide design support on the R&D side and some also provide PCBA services for electronics manufacturers looking for a more turnkey approach, so they will be categorised accordingly:

Prototyping companies in China who offer design support for product development

1. Vowin – Shenzhen

Founded in 2008, Vowin holds ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 Certifications and not only provides rapid prototyping for all kinds of materials and products but also has in-house industrial design capabilities, too. They have produced parts for most industries, notably automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial parts.

Key services provided: Rapid Precision Machining High-volume Machining Plastic Injection Molding Silicone Vacuum Moulding Instant Pressure Die Casting Die Casting/Stamping Fast Sheet Metal Fabrication Design support services? Yes, CAD Design, 3D Scanning, Engineering Review



2. Soma Prototype – Shenzhen Shenzhen’s Soma is a prototyping specialist who has experience creating prototypes for clients in digital communications, automobile, household appliances, medical devices, and more. They are focused on rapid prototyping and low volume manufacturing. Key services provided: CNC Machining Sheet Metal Production Rapid Injection Molding Surface Finishing Aluminum Extrusion Design support services? Yes, they can provide some product development advice.



3. RebondTech – Hong Kong/Dongguan

Rebond is a diversified industrial manufacturer of high-quality customized metal and plastic parts since 2005. They serve a wide range of industries, ranging from machinery, automotive, electronics to consumer goods, transportation, medical, telecommunication and more.

Key services provided: Rapid Prototyping 3D Printing CNC Prototyping (Turning &Milling) Vacuum Casting Injection Molding Metal Stamping Finishing Design support services? Yes, they provide part design in-house upon request.



Founded in 1990, Able provides product development, rapid prototyping, and rapid tooling. They have created prototypes for clients in the rail, medical, solar, toys, automotive, and electronics industries, to name but a few.

Key services provided: CNC Machining 3D Printing PU Casting Reaction Injection Molding Sheet Metal Prototyping Rapid/Production Tooling Small Batch Production Design support services? Yes, they provide 2D to 3D CAD translation, development of an initial idea to a full CAD model capable of producing a rapid prototype component, and project management of the whole process, from concept to production.



5. RapidDone – Shenzhen RapidDone started out creating parts and products in 2008. They have delivered over 2000 projects among several industries like Automotive, Medical Devices, and Consumer products, and have a particular specialism in high precision CNC machining.

Key services provided: CNC Machining Plastic Prototype Metal Fabrication Injection Molding Custom Machined Parts Design support services? Yes, provides assistance with material selection, final feature design tips, and cost-saving.



6. Apt Mold – Zhongshan APT Mold Manufacturing Co. Ltd. specializes in rapid prototyping, rapid tooling, and low-volume manufacturing as well as mass production. Unlike some prototyping companies, they also provide suggestions for DFM (Design For Manufacturability) as standard in order to optimize designs and reduce manufacturing costs.

Key services provided: Plastic Injection Molding Rapid Prototyping 3D Printing Precision CNC Machining Low Volume Manufacturing Custom Metal Stamping Finishing Design support services? Yes, DFM in-house and product design via a USA-based partner.



LK-Mould has been operating for more than 2 decades since 1998 and specializes in steel and aluminum tooling for plastic injection molded parts and products making over 500 sets of tooling each year for companies in Automotive, medical industry, electrical engineering, sensor technology, engines, and more. In addition, they hold ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 accreditation.

Key services provided: Injection Moulding Rapid Prototyping Plastic Molding 3D-Printing CNC-Prototyping Design support services? Yes, they provide in-house mold and part design and development.



8. Starrapid – Zhongshan

Founded in 2005, Starrapid is a well established foreign-owned rapid prototyping, tooling, and production provider in China with ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 Certifications, and BS OHSAS 18001:2007 Certification. They have prior experience in consumer electronics, medical devices, consumer products, and others.

Key services provided: Rapid Prototyping Rapid Tooling Plastic Injection Molding CNC Machining Vacuum Casting Pressure Die Casting Metal 3D Printing Finishing Services Design su pport services? Yes, they provide a DFM review.



Prototyping companies in China who create PCBAs for electronics, too

9. Smart Prototyping (NOA Labs) – Hong Kong/Shenzhen

Unlike a lot of other companies in this list, since 2012 Smart Prototyping has provided not only the more traditional mechanical prototyping services, such as CNC milling but also PCB prototyping and assembly for clients in need of electronic products.

Key services provided: PCB Prototyping Solder Paste Stencil PCB Assembling Part Sourcing PCB Testing Firmware Flashing CNC Milling/Turning Injection Molding 3D Printing Finishing Design support services? No



American-owned and managed, A-One also provides PCB prototyping and assembly as well as mechanical prototyping, sourcing, and manufacturing, too.

Key services provided: CNC Machining Plastic Injection Metal Forming PCB & SMT Design support services? No



Traditional prototyping companies in China who focus on rapid prototyping

11. TeamRAPID – Hong Kong/Zhongshan A two factory company specializing in rapid prototyping, CNC Machining, Rapid Injection Molding, and other low volume manufacturing. They have helped clients in the furniture, consumer electronics, and consumer goods, and doubtless, many more industries, get to market quickly. Key services provided: Rapid Prototyping Precision CNC Machining Rapid Tooling Injection Mold Tooling Pressure Die Casting Sheet Metal Fabrication Design support services? No



12. 3ERP – Zhongshan 3ERP provides one-stop rapid prototyping services & low volume manufacturing services. They are ISO 9001:2015 Certified and have created parts and prototypes for medical, automotive, aeronautical, and consumer products industries.

Key services provided: Precision CNC Machining Vacuum Casting Rapid Tooling Injection Molding 3D Printing Rapid Metal Casting Sheet Metal Prototyping Aluminum & Plastic Extrusion Surface Finishing Design support services? No



13. Klarm prototyping – Guangzhou Klarm have been in business for more than 10 years, are ISO 9001:2015 certified and produce high precision metal parts and large plastic products in a diverse range of industries such as electronics, automotive, machinery, medical devices, communication, sporting equipment, home applications, mechanical components, and more. Key services provided: Rapid Precision Machining High-volume Machining Plastic Injection Molding Silicone Vacuum Moulding Instant Pressure Die Casting Die Casting/Stamping Fast Sheet Metal Fabrication Design support services? No



14. NextProto – Zhongshan NextProto was incorporated in 2015 and focus on CNC machining, rapid tooling, and plastic injection molding. They specialize in the Robotics, Automotive and Medical industries.

Key services provided: Rapid Prototyping Sheet Metal Prototyping Rapid Injection Molding Aluminum Extrusion Investment Casting CNC Machining Design support services? No



15. Mold Making – Hong Kong/Dongguan They specialize in the injection molding of custom plastic parts and have been in business since 1988. They have produced plastic molds and plastic parts for household appliances, medical equipment, electronics, safety equipment, and more. They also hold ISO 9001:2015 certification and use an ERP 9.0 system.

Key services provided: Plastic Injection Molding Rapid Prototyping Low Volume Manufacturing CNC Machining Liquid Silicone Rubber Injection Molding Design support services? No



16. Prototech Asia – Zhejiang This is a French company based not far from Shanghai. They focus on rapid prototyping and finishing, with experience in the automotive, electronics, food, consumer goods and many other industries.

Key services provided: Precise Stereolithography 3D Printing Services 3D Metal Printing High-Quality Plastic CNC Machining Services Metal CNC machining Sheet Metal Prototyping Custom Extrusion Vacuum Mold Casting Plastic Injection Molding Design support services? No



17. HLH Prototypes – Shenzhen/Dongguan Established in 2008, HLH has been offering a large range of prototyping and bespoke low volume manufacturing solutions all under one roof. They have created prototypes for a wide range of applications, including Aerospace & UAV. Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial, Medical, and more. They have numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Key services provided: CNC Machining Rapid Prototypes & 3D Printing Injection Molding & Tooling Sheet Metal Work Die Casting Vacuum Casting (Urethane Casting) 3D Printing Finishing Design support services? No



18. SunPe – Zhongshan SunPe, a large rapid prototyping provider with more than 500 staff which was established in 2005, has a special focus on the automotive industry but also works on products and parts in Home Appliances, Medical, Electronic, and Industrial Products, too. They hold ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Key services provided: CNC Machining Vacuum Casting 3D Printing(SLA/SLS/Metal Printing) Block Modelling Die Casting Sheet Metal Prototype Extrusion Rapid Tooling Finishing Design support services? No



19. FirstPart – Zhongshan FirstPart provides rapid prototyping, rapid tooling and low volume manufacturing and creates metal and plastic parts for clients in, for example, the automotive industry.

Key services provided: CNC Machining Sheet Metal Cast Urethane Aluminum Extrusion 3D printing Plastic Injection Molding Pressure Die Casting Low Volume Manufacturing Finishing Service Design support services? No



20. JTC – Shenzhen JTC are ISO 9001 certified and have a 12-year history having been formed in 2008. They provide typical rapid prototyping services with CNC machining, Die casting, Injection molding, and more. They have created parts and products for clients in medical, aerospace, robotics, and other industries, too. Key services provided: CNC Machining Precise Turning Injection Molding Rapid Prototyping Stamping and Sheet Metal Die Casting Investment Casting Design support services? No



Conclusion

As I wrote above, you need to confirm their engineering capability if you want them to provide constructive feedback. and you need to confirm the processes they have access to, of course, if you want to receive your parts.

If the component you want them to make embed very sensitive intellectual property, you will need to qualify them, and have them sign a non-disclosure, non-use, and non-circumvention agreement, before sending any files.

What have your experiences of prototyping in China been? Have you worked with such companies, what went well, and what didn’t go that well? Please, share your experiences by leaving a comment.

