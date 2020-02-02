China Epidemic: Real Effects on Logistics and Manufacturing

The situation is pretty dark, with a new virus spreading like wildfire and governments resorting to extreme measures.
Nobody believes Beijing’s official numbers. I wrote about the alarming estimates of some Hong Kong experts a few days ago, and finally, the Western press started to report them, too, a couple of days later.
The Economist is asking ‘how bad will it get?’. This is in everyone’s mind.
We have gotten many emails from our clients asking the same question this past week. They want to know how this is going to affect their productions. Here is the gist of our response.
1. Impact on the manufacturing sector
As I wrote last week, a key question is ‘will workers come back?’ With the situation getting very severe, and about 65 million people locked down in their areas, it is obvious that NOT all manufacturing operators and managers will come back.
Another key question is ‘what will be the conditions to resume production?’ Local governments in Guangdong, Zhejiang, and other provinces have forced companies to keep their staff off work (things are not always very clear, but it seems the staff have to be on paid leave, and that period is not counting toward the annual leave allowance).
These issues (many workers blocked in their home towns, longer time off, salaries that still have to be paid, and foreign buyers less willing to send deposits) are causing many factory owners to worry. One called this situation “frost on top of snowfalls“.
Let’s face the facts. Many factories are ‘walking dead’. They are deep in debt, generally to their suppliers. They don’t have cash reserves and can’t keep paying fixed expenses without revenue. This blow can be the final one. Many companies will go out of business if they can’t operate in semi-normal conditions soon.
What is already known at this point?
At this point, I don’t think any decisions have been made. The situation is simple:
The vast majority of factories are closed, and the holiday is getting extended. Certain employees (salespeople, HR staff, R&D engineers…) are starting to work, mostly from home.
Certain factories are hard at work. One of our clients buys protective equipment from China and told us their suppliers of masks, goggles, and similar products are producing but all the output is directed at the domestic market. The government told them exporting is not an option, at this time.
What is the worst that can happen in the next 2 months?
This coming week, HR managers will start to have a much clearer view of the situation, as they contact their staff. They might see the following scenario unfold:
- A lot of migrant workers may not plan to come back as long as they see a serious risk of contagion
- Some of the local workers in Guangdong, Zhejiang, etc. may also refuse to go to work in close proximity with other people who might be contagious
- Official statistics may show ever-growing numbers of infected cases and deaths, and social media stories may show the disaster on a very large scale
Certain issues might cause the problem to intensify rapidly. Here is what could trigger a worst-case scenario:
- Some cities (or districts) that traditionally host a lot of migrant workers (e.g. Dongguan, Ningbo, Xiamen) may get frightened and decide to go into lockdown
- Many people from Hubei who tried to get into Hong Kong (for better health care) have been stopped at the border, have stayed in Shenzhen, and this may trigger Shenzhen’s infection cases to skyrocket to the point where people are ordered to stay home
- Stories about people getting infected at their workplace may multiply
- Some entire factories may not re-open at all because their entire management and a good part of their operators are still blocked in Hubei province (and that’s true of many factories!)
- The lower manufacturing output at the component level impacts many assembly & export suppliers, and many batches of finished goods can’t get made at all
If the situation is as bad as what I wrote above, some factory owners will decide to pull the plug. And the manufacturers that depend on their components will have to stop their lines, incur massive losses, and be unable to ship.
The question then becomes, how long will this last? And nobody has an answer. Nobody can forecast a date for a vaccine to be ready, clinically trialled, approved, and manufactured in the necessary volumes.
If nearly all factories restart and most workers come back, there will be ways to mitigate the impact of this virus. If things go out of control, I fear the worst.
2. Impact on logistics
Some difficulties have already started to appear on the logistical side. Maybe production can keep going at a reduced pace, but getting the goods delivered to market might present other challenges:
- Several of our clients’ courier shipments are stuck in Japan. The reasons invoked are (1) the high number of packages sent just before Chinese New Year and (2) the coronavirus. Delays might stem from a decision made by Japanese authorities about shipments from China. We don’t have more information.
- This also started to affect the transportation of goods by air. At least 1 air cargo provider already announced it suspended its flights to China.
- More and more airlines are suspending their flights to and from China. And, if the border is not closed very soon between Hong Kong and the mainland, they will also suspend flights to and from Hong Kong (this has already started). This will affect airports in general and may impact air freight in particular.
Many people raise the danger of letting Chinese operators (who might be infected without knowing it) touch products that are then shipped to consumers overseas.
Is this fear unfounded? Generally, I guess so. I don’t think there is any risk, as long as the products are not humid (very few bacteria inside which the virus can keep living) and are not sensitive food (e.g. meat). But I haven’t heard of anybody running this type of experiment with virus 2019-nCoV.
This may trigger bans on certain types of products… or on all types of products coming from China!
3. Impact on importers’ strategies
This epidemic is causing a lot of purchasing managers to reconsider their risk analyses. China has generally been considered a stable, low-risk area. This is changing!
I remember a few years ago, after the disasters (building collapses, deadly fires in factories, rampant subcontracting) and the “Arab revolutions”, many apparel buyers were pulling production out of Bangladesh, which seemed very risky.
These days, some Western consumers are shocked by the way some minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet are treated, and now they might be worried about their health, too. “Made in Vietnam”, “Made in Portugal”, and “Made in Mexico” are starting to look much better than “Made in China”, don’t they?
Should one expect a massive switch of production away from China in the short term?
No! There is just not enough production capacity in other countries to make the kinds of products (power drills, teddy bears, plastic garden furniture, lighters…) the Middle Kingdom has specialized in.
Having said that, in the long term, this outbreak (and the resulting incredulity and shock of most decision-makers) WILL have a real impact. Three-year plans are changing, and there is no way back. Long supply chains, and reliance on 1 country for most or all of the supply of certain product lines, are inherently very risky.
I haven’t read any announcement in the press about this. No big brand wants to be seen as dropping China with it is in a deep crisis (or “shooting on an ambulance”), especially if that brand sells to Chinese consumers. Yet, make no mistake, decisions are going to be made.
In the very short term, buyers are confirming production schedules with their suppliers. This has started in the past week. Now is time to call for favors from long-time suppliers.
Any impact on South-East Asia?
Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam are going to be hit in three ways.
- They purchase materials and components made in China. If production in China takes a hit, they won’t get what they need to keep manufacturing.
- Many factories there are owned by Chinese companies. The managers are Chinese. When tooling is involved, it is made in China. A lot of production might be impacted.
- Many of the 5 million Wuhanese who went on holiday for Chinese New Year have gone to Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Are these countries’ health care systems adequate to face an epidemic?
I am afraid South-East Asia will pay a very heavy price… Perhaps heavier than China itself.
Sorry for being the carrier of bad news. I am trying to help foreign buyers who are wondering what the consequences of this health crisis. I may paint a dark situation, and I’ll readily admit I tend to be rather pessimistic.
What are your thoughts or questions? Please let me know by leaving a comment.
Comments
Chris Devonshire-Ellis says
Hi Renaud, it’s a nice article. However we have offices and partners in the locations you mention and several hundred (directly employed) staff in China, with three in Wuhan. We disagree with the “wildfire” comments – and some of the language used isn’t backed up by China or WHO stats. The WHO is well of top of this, and although there are still unknowns about numerous issues, we tend to be more cautious now about tales of doom and gloom. The infection rate appears close to normal flu rates for this time of year, as do fatality rates. It’s also killing the elderly and sick, not healthy people. This conronavirus is unpleasant, But we don’t believe it is a game-changer.
Our research – and we have 12 offices in China, and listen to multiple sources – suggests China factories, barring one or two outbreaks – will revert to near normal conditions by mid-March. We also have multiple China based clients and probably on a more national basis.
We also see similarities between a couple of previous incidents in China, including SARS, We were there at that time, as we are now. This is our analysis – China will rebound: https://www.china-briefing.com/news/china-coronavirus-rebound-op-ed/
We remain, as you pointed out, cautious about certain ASEAN nations, but frankly speaking neither Cambodia, Laos or Myanmar are major parts of the global supply chain. None have reported, at this stage, any major issues with the coronavirus.
We continue to update on China here: https://www.china-briefing.com/news/managing-china-business-during-coronavirus-outbreak-updates-advisory/ and on ASEAN and Asia here: https://www.aseanbriefing.com/news/2020/02/02/coronavirus-asean-live-updates-by-country.html
These are of profound interest to us as we have our own investments as well as clients in these countries.
At present, bearing in mind we write from both experience and from on the ground, as a firm our conclusion is that although we expect things to get worse in the short terms, we expect an improvement in March. Isolated problems will persist until June/July.
Accordingly we refute the comments attributed to you – and to some extent taken out of context – on China Law Blog, which suits an American “Bring US Manufacturing Back To The US” agenda rather being a straight and honest appraisal about the China situation – something which they are unable to provide as they are not in possession of any licensed offices or legally, directly employed staff in the country, and never have been.
Commentary on China, either quoting your much admired and sensible words aside, under times of stress is best left to those who remain extant in the country.
China Law Blogs Alexa ranking is in the low 3 millions, partially as a result of their oft inaccurate and mostly anti-China investment bias. I suspect you can do rather better than that.
Renaud Anjoran says
Thank you, Chris. This is a thoughtful response, and thank you for the historical perspective in https://www.china-briefing.com/news/china-coronavirus-rebound-op-ed.
I, like many people, have little trust in the official numbers from the CCP or in the suggestions from the WHO. Nobody in HK understands why the WHO stated that closing the border between HK and China would accelerate the epidemic, for example. (I can think of 1 or 2 potential reasons for that, but the WHO’s communication has been very poor.)
The official numbers of infected & deadly cases may only be the top of the iceberg. First, there are not enough test kits to confirm all infections. (Last week, one of our technicians had a cold and thought he had been infected. Their local clinic didn’t have the test kit.) Conversely, Many people who are positive might be misdiagnosed. Second, from what I read, the test kit doesn’t always show a ‘positive’ when it should.
I believe Gabriel Leung, Yeung Kwok Yung, and other HK academics from HKU and CUHK who have spent years studying such phenomena. Their estimates differ wildly from official statistics. They don’t believe the peak will come as early as March.
My main concern is, the virus keeps mutating. It is already very contagious. If it becomes more deadly, all bets are off. What I wrote above is clearly about the “worst-case scenario”. But, even in the best-case scenario, the manufacturing output in February is going to be seriously impacted. My feeling (based on nothing but a hunch) is that March will also be severely impacted.
So far, 99% of people have consistently under-estimated the danger. Three weeks ago, I wrote about it in Linkedin, and a number of comments accused me of fear mongering. Now they have to admit my warnings turned out to be true.
The biggest unknowns, as I wrote, are (1) ‘will workers come back?’ and (2) ‘what will be the conditions to resume production?’. The on-the-ground information I get from employees and suppliers is not answering these 2 questions yet. This is why I am not optimistic.
Some of our clients ask when things will get back to “80% normal” (I guess that’s the key question) and, so far, I haven’t given any estimate. I feel it should come with a “margin of error” which, as I write this, would necessarily be very high.
I hope my readers see my analyses in the context of my background. When one of our teams goes into a factory and runs risk analyses, they always look first for potential sources of disasters (e.g. fire hazards, contamination of paint that gets sprayed on toys…). Over years of manufacturing in that facility, there is a chance one of these disasters happens at one point. Our clients really need to know that. In this specific case, there is already a disaster, and I am trying to see how bad it could get. Maybe I should only send this to our clients, and avoid spreading it on the internet? That’s an open question.
Chris Devonshire-Ellis says
There is an answer to when factories will resume: Fourteen Provinces & Cities in China have announced a further extension of the current Lunar New Year holiday to and including February 9th.
They are: Shanghai, Chongqing, Inner Mongolia, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Hebei, Henan, Anhui, Fujian, Yunnan, Shandong, and Jiangxi have all stated businesses need not re-commence their operations until next Monday, February 10th.
Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, has stated that the holiday will last until at least February 14.
These regions accounted for almost 69% of China’s gross domestic product in 2019.
At present we see factories resuming operations from the periods stipulated. Unless there is a sudden and unexpected spike in infections, (cases will continue to rise but at predicted levels, meaning the nature of the virus is understood) we see this as being the modus operandi. Factories will get back to work next Monday.
Renaud Anjoran says
Let’s hope (1) the situation truly gets under control, (2) the government sees it and doesn’t postpone the end of the holidays, and (3) most workers also see it and come back.
I think we were all surprised when 40 million people got locked down. Let’s hope there is no other nasty surprises.