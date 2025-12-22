5 Manufacturing Trends You Should Know About in 2026

Join us as we look ahead at the manufacturing and sourcing landscape in 2026.
Tariffs, AI, supply chain “decoupling,” smart factories, and new sustainability rules aren’t abstract topics anymore. They are starting to affect real orders, real costs, and real continuity for importers.
In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, we talk through five trends that buyers should know about in 2026 and beyond, especially if you develop or manufacture more complex products such as electronics and electromechanical devices in China or other Asian countries.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
What’s in the episode
- 03:16 – Trend #1: Tariff volatility in the Trump era
- 12:14 – Trend #2: Where is ‘China+1’ really going?
- 19:36 – Trend #3: Sustainability, repairability & modular design
- 24:10 – Trend #4: AI/data centers and component price shocks
- 27:49 – Trend #5: Smart manufacturing: hype vs. factory floor reality
Further reading
