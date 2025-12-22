Qualityinspection Logo
5 Manufacturing Trends You Should Know About in 2026

Join us as we look ahead at the manufacturing and sourcing landscape in 2026.

Tariffs, AI, supply chain “decoupling,” smart factories, and new sustainability rules aren’t abstract topics anymore. They are starting to affect real orders, real costs, and real continuity for importers.

In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, we talk through five trends that buyers should know about in 2026 and beyond, especially if you develop or manufacture more complex products such as electronics and electromechanical devices in China or other Asian countries.

 

What’s in the episode

  • 03:16 – Trend #1: Tariff volatility in the Trump era
  • 12:14 – Trend #2: Where is ‘China+1’ really going?
  • 19:36 – Trend #3: Sustainability, repairability & modular design
  • 24:10 – Trend #4: AI/data centers and component price shocks
  • 27:49 – Trend #5: Smart manufacturing: hype vs. factory floor reality

 

Weekly updates for professional importers on better understanding, controlling, and improving manufacturing & supply chain in China.

This is a blog written by Renaud Anjoran, an ASQ Certified Quality Engineer who has been involved in chinese manufacturing since 2005.

He is the CEO of The Sofeast Group.

