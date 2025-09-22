6 Polymer Processing Methods Manufacturers Should Know

Every product with plastic parts faces choices that extend far beyond “what polymer.” How you process that polymer can make or break your design, from cost and speed to performance and aesthetics.

In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded (Ep. 293), Adrian and Sofeast’s Head of New Product Development, Paul Adams, walk through six major polymer processing methods (injection molding, extrusion, blow molding, thermoforming, rotational molding, and additive manufacturing). They lay out what each does best, and where they struggle, so you can make smarter decisions early in design, reduce risk, and optimize for manufacturing.

Why selecting the right polymer processing method matters

If you pick the wrong method, you may end up with defects, high tooling costs, unexpected delays, or performance issues once in production. By getting to know the strengths & limitations of each processing route, you’ll save money, time, and headaches.

When you start a plastic product project, ask yourself:

What shape(s) do I need? Are there hollow sections, thin walls, large size?

What volumes will I produce? One-offs, low volume, mass market?

What mechanical, thermal, chemical, or optical properties are required?

How important are surface finish and tolerances?

What are the cost constraints (tooling, cycle time, logistics)?

The answers to these questions will influence which method you select.

Episode sections

Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:

01:05 – Why process choice matters: geometry, cost, and performance

04:55 – Injection molding: strengths, limitations, and common products

10:29 – Extrusion: pipes, profiles, and aligned mechanical properties

14:23 – Blow molding: bottles, containers, and even stadium seats

…and much more!

To explore all of the topics covered in detail, hit play on the episode to listen to them all!

