As Allies Shift, Supply Chains Move: China, India, and the New Tariff Reality

Global trade is becoming less predictable, and that unpredictability is now showing up on factory floors. Changing tariffs, shifting alliances, and new trade deals are not just political stories; they are directly affecting where products are made, how suppliers behave, and where quality risks are emerging.

Let’s explore what the latest U.S.–India tariff deal from early February 2026 means for manufacturers that rely on Asia. We’ll look at why China remains deeply embedded in many supply chains, why India is rapidly becoming a more attractive final-assembly location for goods bound for the U.S., and what this transition could mean for manufacturers.

Episode Sections:

01:07 – The big question: are U.S. allies turning toward China, or simply hedging?

07:29 – Evidence that many countries are deepening economic ties with China — and why China’s export machine keeps getting stronger.

15:21 – Economics vs. defense: why Europe can engage China commercially while still relying heavily on the U.S. and NATO for security.

19:07 – Why India is the most interesting case after its border clash with China and its earlier “de-risking” push.

24:27 – How the U.S.–India negotiation unfolded and what led to the flat 18% tariff deal.

26:10 – What the deal means for electronics and why India becomes a serious “China + 1” assembly option.

30:08 – India’s new trade win with the EU — zero tariffs for many goods, and why opening will stay gradual.

32:04 – Signs of an India–China thaw: faster customs, pressure to buy Chinese machinery, and the looming EV debate.

34:42 – Practical takeaway for manufacturers: keep China for depth, add India for resilience (and Sofeast’s India capability)

