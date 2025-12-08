Can You Really Afford to Manufacture Your New Product?

Many new hardware products don’t fail because the idea is bad. They fail because they run out of money at exactly the wrong moment, often after months of progress, right when the project needs tooling, validation, and a proper pre-production build.

Join us as we open up the uncomfortable but essential question: can you actually afford to take your product from idea to mass production? We break down the most common cost myths, explain where budgets really get consumed across the NPI journey, and share practical “readiness checks” you can use before you commit to expensive next steps. If bringing a new electromechanical product to market in 2026 is one of your goals, take this as a reality check.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



What We Cover

00:13 — The uncomfortable question: can you really afford this journey?

The episode serves as a reality check for founders who have an idea but may not have the budget to go from concept to stable mass production.

Paul breaks down why MOQ × unit price ignores the big spend categories: engineering, testing, certification, fixtures, loss rates, and working capital.

A strong campaign helps, but we share why rushing into production without the full validation and compliance path can burn huge funds quickly.

Paul explains that many low-budget “launch” stories aren’t true new product development, so founders underestimate what real NPI requires.

Cutting validation to save money often leads to expensive field failures, refunds, and brand damage.

Outlining our structured NPI approach to show where costs truly sit from feasibility and prototyping through to tooling, pilot runs, and ramp-up.

Paul gives a high-level allocation view that highlights how much budget is consumed before you ever reach stable production.

We stress that under-budgeting is a root cause of launch failures, and recommend building in roughly 20–30% contingency for the unknowns.

Further reading