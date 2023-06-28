“Checklist Manifesto” | Improving New Product Introduction & Routine Manufacturing

I recently read The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right by Atul Gawande, a surgeon with a strong interest in process improvement. It’s a great book about the value of multi-disciplinary reviews at certain stages of a project and the use of checklists. This book comes from a major WHO project he was involved with, which led to testing & validating the fact that having the habit and discipline of using appropriate checklists does help a lot in preventing mistakes in surgical operations.

Read on for my thoughts about this interesting book and some examples I suggest about how its approaches might help improve NPI and routine manufacturing.

Examining how commercial construction projects were managed

Gawande was curious about the way commercial construction projects were managed. A new shopping mall or a new skyscraper is a project too complex for one person, from a central location, to plan and control. Every project comes with its own specific difficulties and not all can be pre-planned. (Same as new electro-mechanical product development — more on that below.)

In commercial construction, the different contractors from different specialities, from structural engineering to plumbing and electricity, have to communicate about certain topics. Without that communication and what they often call “submissions”, major risks cannot be uncovered and managed as needed.

Best practices from aviation

The author also looked for best practices from aviation. The pre-flight checklist was introduced after a B17 crash (the investigation mentioned it was “too much plane to fly for 1 pilot” and, rather than more training, one corrective action was the use of a simple checklist. There are now checklists for many possible situations, such as engine failure, non-responsive landing gear, and so on.A Boeing expert who develops checklists was interviewed. Here are the good practices he suggests:

Decide on the appropriate moments when to force people to pause and go through a checklist

Decide if it should be a “do, confirm” checklist (people do the tasks and then check if they forgot something) or a “read, do” one (people have to read the points one by one and take action at the same time — that’s safer but more constraining)

Keep it, ideally, to 5-9 items, and it should not take more than 2 or 3 minutes to go through (otherwise, people become much more likely to skip some points)

The wording needs to be simple and adapted to what people are used to saying

In every case, the checklist’s first draft must be tested in the real world and then tweaked as needed

The topic, of course, is deep and could not be covered entirely in such a short book. For example, the practice of “pointing & calling” is quite powerful in some settings, for example for train drivers. However, it may be too “theatrical” for surgeons and nurses to accept it easily.The author noted that few people are interested in the discipline of building checklists and using them systematically, and there is usually some resistance. Nearly everybody underestimates the power of a simple checklist in reducing omissions & mistakes.

How this also plays out in New Product Introduction and Routine Manufacturing