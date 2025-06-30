China’s Rare Earth Magnet Monopoly: A Wake-Up Call for Global Supply Chains

From EVs and wind turbines to smartphones and defense systems, rare earth magnets play a vital role. Yet behind their power lies a hidden vulnerability: China controls more than 90% of global refining capacity. In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, Adrian is joined by Renaud Anjoran to dissect this strategic chokehold. What began as industrial leadership is quickly turning into political leverage, and manufacturers everywhere must take note.
Episode sections
Read some summaries of this episode here:
00:52 – Why Rare Earth Magnets Matter
Rare earth magnets like neodymium (NdFeB) are essential in products from EVs to defense systems due to their high magnetic strength.
02:57 – How China Built Its Refining Monopoly
China invested early in refining and processing, undercut global competition, and now handles over 90% of global output.
05:44 – Made in China 2025 & Strategic Resource Control
China’s industrial policy focused on gaining self-sufficiency in key technologies, and raw materials like rare earths were central to that goal.
08:43 – Escalation: Trade Wars, Export Bans & Semiconductor Politics
The US banned high-end chip exports to China; in response, China restricted rare earth exports, especially to military and strategic tech sectors.
13:35 – China’s Retaliation via Rare Earth Export Restrictions
China slashed magnet exports by over 50% in early 2025. Current export licenses are short-term (6 months), causing uncertainty.
15:20 – Who’s Impacted? Automakers to Gadget Makers
Major automakers like Tata Motors are already reacting, exploring rare earth alternatives and planning to redesign their products.
… and more. Listen to the episode to cover the topic in full!
Conclusion
China’s rare earth export restrictions serve as a strategic lever, but they also highlight a fundamental risk present in many globalized supply chains. For manufacturers of all sizes, the message is clear: rely on a single-source, single-country dependency at your peril. The path forward requires foresight, flexibility, and an engineering mindset that anticipates geopolitical tension, not just functional specs.
Further reading
