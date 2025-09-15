Choosing the Right Plastic for Your Product: Common Options Explained

Every new product eventually involving plastic components faces a critical decision most teams underestimate: what polymer to use. The choice affects not only initial prototype engineering, but also tooling, compliance, durability, and costs over the product’s life.

00:55: Why polymer selection matters

The wrong plastic choice can cause bonding failures, reliability issues, or even product recalls.

Tough, versatile, and widely used, but ABS has limits outdoors and at high temperatures.

Low-cost, high-volume plastics each with specific strengths: living hinges, clarity, food safety, and clear weaknesses too.

High-performance options with special attributes like strength, low friction, or FDA approval, but not without trade-offs.

Switching from ABS to PP solved an aesthetic issue but created a bonding failure that derailed pre-production.

Polymer Selection Guide

