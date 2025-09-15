Choosing the Right Plastic for Your Product: Common Options Explained

Every new product eventually involving plastic components faces a critical decision most teams underestimate: what polymer to use. The choice affects not only initial prototype engineering, but also tooling, compliance, durability, and costs over the product’s life.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
Episode sections
Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:
- 00:55: Why polymer selection matters
The wrong plastic choice can cause bonding failures, reliability issues, or even product recalls.
- 04:49: ABS and PC-ABS: The workhorse polymers
Tough, versatile, and widely used, but ABS has limits outdoors and at high temperatures.
- 08:27: Commodity polymers: PP, PC, and HDPE
Low-cost, high-volume plastics each with specific strengths: living hinges, clarity, food safety, and clear weaknesses too.
- 16:20: Engineering polymers: Nylon, POM, and Tritan (PCTG)
High-performance options with special attributes like strength, low friction, or FDA approval, but not without trade-offs.
- 26:19: Case study: A costly material change
Switching from ABS to PP solved an aesthetic issue but created a bonding failure that derailed pre-production.
- …and much more!
To explore all of the topics covered in detail, hit play on the episode to listen to them all!
Polymer Selection Guide
(Click to expand the table)
Further reading
- Plastic Injection Molding Questions: 17 FAQs Businesses Need Answers To
- Plastic Enclosures for Electronics Projects (Plastics Sourcing Guide)
- How to Test Plastic Material Properties
- Avoiding 9 Plastic Injection Molding Defects: Key Preventive Measures
- Injection Mold Textures: How to Choose the Right One?