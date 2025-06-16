Don’t Leave Packaging Until the End: How to Design It Right From the Start

Packaging plays a crucial role in product development, but too often, it’s treated as an afterthought. In this episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, we explore how to treat packaging strategically from day one. Regardless of your industry, you’ll find actionable insights to keep your packaging aligned with your product and business goals.

Listen to the audio here.

Episode Summary

Why Packaging Gets Overlooked

Packaging delays are one of the most common causes of missed launch dates. Many teams only start on it after the product is finished, too late to avoid issues.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging serve different purposes. This episode focuses on primary packaging, the one that touches your product and your customer’s perception.

Retail packaging must stand out on the shelf, while e-commerce packaging must survive shipping. Each has different requirements, from structure to compliance.

Expect 3–4 months to get the packaging right. Common delays include artwork revisions, compliance labeling, and incorrect fit due to last-minute changes.

We share an example of when sustainable packaging failed to preserve a product’s scent, highlighting that not all green options work for every product.

Late starts, missing compliance marks, skipping testing, and underestimating costs are among the top errors. Packaging must be tested like the product itself.

…and more (listen to the episode to discover it all).

Conclusion

Packaging isn’t just a container; it’s part of your product’s identity, protection, and customer experience. Start planning it early, test it thoroughly, and don’t underestimate its impact on your launch success. If you’re unsure where to start or how to make packaging work for your specific market, reach out to experts who can guide you.

