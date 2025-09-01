Don’t Sign Off Injection Mold Tooling Too Early

When it comes to injection mold tooling, rushing sign-off often backfires. In Episode 289 of China Manufacturing Decoded, head of new product development Paul Adams walks listeners through a disciplined, stage-gate approach for tooling, covering everything from DFM to trial runs (T0 → T2) and final sign-off, to help you manage complexity, prevent costly rework, and protect your production schedule.

Episode sections

Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:

00:00:03 – Episode intro: Why tooling is one of the costliest, and riskiest, parts of NPI.

00:01:11 – DFM to Mass Production: How tooling design transitions fluidly into production planning.

00:02:48 – Role of DFM: How early design decisions shape tool effectiveness and longevity.

00:05:19 – Tooling Design Breakdown: Understanding bolster, core, cavity, and why it matters.

00:06:21 – Materials & Machining: From stainless steel procurement to CNC, EDM, polishing, and wire cutting.

00:11:59 – T0 Trial Run: First-fitting with “metal-safe condition:” what it reveals, and why it matters.

00:15:09 – T1 Trial with Virgin Polymer: Identifies part inconsistencies and tooling adjustments.

00:15:57 – Inspection & Sign-Off: How structured feedback and inspection build the foundation for T2.

00:18:14 – T2 Trial: Final fine-tuning and conditions needed for confident sign-off.

The last word…

The temptation to approve tooling before all variables align, design, materials, trials, and inspections can feel efficient, but often invites delays, defects, and budget overruns. A structured, gate-driven approach, with T0–T2 trials acting as controlled checkpoints, ensures tooling is truly ready for mass production.

