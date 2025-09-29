Fail-Safe Design Principles Every Product Developer Should Know

When a component or product fails, the consequences can range from embarrassing defects to serious safety hazards. Thinking ahead, “If this fails, what happens?” can save lives, avoid recalls, and build trust in your brand.

In this episode (Ep. 294), Adrian and Renaud unpack real-world lessons from Tesla doors, aviation, and everyday gadgets to show you how to embed safety into design from Day 1.

Fail-safe design isn’t optional; it’s essential. At every stage of product development, ask “If this fails, what happens to the user?” and build in protection before that failure ever occurs.

Episode sections

Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:

00:01:00 – Tesla door handle fail-safe issue

00:05:55 – Structured thinking in fail-safe design

00:07:21 – Designing with users in mind

00:09:02 – Risk analysis methods: FMEA & fault tree analysis

00:11:10 – Catastrophic failures & extreme examples

00:12:18 – Everyday product applications

