Contact Us

Fail-Safe Design Principles Every Product Developer Should Know

Fail-Safe Design Principles Every Product Developer Should Know

Fail-Safe Design Principles Every Product Developer Should Know

When a component or product fails, the consequences can range from embarrassing defects to serious safety hazards. Thinking ahead, “If this fails, what happens?” can save lives, avoid recalls, and build trust in your brand.

In this episode (Ep. 294), Adrian and Renaud unpack real-world lessons from Tesla doors, aviation, and everyday gadgets to show you how to embed safety into design from Day 1.

 

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.

 

Fail-safe design isn’t optional; it’s essential. At every stage of product development, ask “If this fails, what happens to the user?” and build in protection before that failure ever occurs.

 

Episode sections

Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:

  • 00:01:00 – Tesla door handle fail-safe issue
  • 00:05:55 – Structured thinking in fail-safe design
  • 00:07:21 – Designing with users in mind
  • 00:09:02 – Risk analysis methods: FMEA & fault tree analysis
  • 00:11:10 – Catastrophic failures & extreme examples
  • 00:12:18 – Everyday product applications
  • …and much more!

To explore all of the topics covered in detail, hit play on the episode to listen to them all!

 

Further reading

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Weekly updates for professional importers on better understanding, controlling, and improving manufacturing & supply chain in China.

This is a blog written by Renaud Anjoran, an ASQ Certified Quality Engineer who has been involved in chinese manufacturing since 2005.

He is the CEO of The Sofeast Group.

Hit the button below to get in touch:

Contact Us!

Subscribe to our email newsletter

Connect with us

Latest Articles

Categories

Archives