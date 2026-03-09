How the Iran Conflict Could Affect Manufacturing in China and Global Shipping

The escalating conflict involving Israel, the USA, and Iran is already creating uncertainty across global supply chains. While the situation continues to evolve, companies sourcing products from China and other Asian manufacturing hubs should be aware of the potential implications.

Listen and read, as we discuss how the conflict could influence manufacturing costs in China, particularly for products that rely on petrochemical materials, and the potential impact on energy costs. Then, later, the focus switches to shipping and logistics, which are already seeing delays and cost rises, such as for insurance.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:29 – Introduction to the Iran Conflict

Introduction to the Iran Conflict 00:58 – Impact on Manufacturing Costs

Impact on Manufacturing Costs 06:02 – Uncertainty in the Global Market

Uncertainty in the Global Market 07:01 – Shipping and Logistics

Shipping and Logistics 07:32 – Rising Insurance Costs

Rising Insurance Costs 11:16 – Freight Cost Implications

Freight Cost Implications 12:35 – Shipping Delays and Bottlenecks



Shipping Delays and Bottlenecks 14:30 – Effects on Transit Times



Effects on Transit Times 15:55 – Preparing for Future Challenges

Further Reading