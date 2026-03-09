How the Iran Conflict Could Affect Manufacturing in China and Global Shipping

The escalating conflict involving Israel, the USA, and Iran is already creating uncertainty across global supply chains. While the situation continues to evolve, companies sourcing products from China and other Asian manufacturing hubs should be aware of the potential implications.
Listen and read, as we discuss how the conflict could influence manufacturing costs in China, particularly for products that rely on petrochemical materials, and the potential impact on energy costs. Then, later, the focus switches to shipping and logistics, which are already seeing delays and cost rises, such as for insurance.
Episode Sections:
- 00:29 – Introduction to the Iran Conflict
- 00:58 – Impact on Manufacturing Costs
- 06:02 – Uncertainty in the Global Market
- 07:01 – Shipping and Logistics
- 07:32 – Rising Insurance Costs
- 11:16 – Freight Cost Implications
- 12:35 – Shipping Delays and Bottlenecks
- 14:30 – Effects on Transit Times
- 15:55 – Preparing for Future Challenges
Further Reading
- US and Israel launch attack on Iran (CNN)
- IRGC says Iran in ‘complete control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid Trump threats (Al Jazeera)
- Oil and gas prices surge as Iran war disrupts Middle Eastern output (Reuters)
- Chinese refiners begin run cuts as Iran war tightens oil supply (Reuters)
- Don’t worry about the Iran conflict’s impact on oil prices—yet (Atlantic Council)
- Carriers rush to impose war risk surcharges as Middle East crisis deepens (Lloyd’s List)
- The Red Sea Crisis (Impacts on global shipping and the case for international co-operation) (International Transport Forum)