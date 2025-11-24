How to Hire a Quality Manager in China/Asia: Interview Questions That Reveal True ISO 9001 Competence

In many Chinese and Asian factories, the person introduced as the “quality manager” is really a document handler: they prepare audit files, maintain the ISO 9001 certificate, and respond to customer complaints with paperwork… but don’t drive much change on the shop floor.

In this episode, we turn years of factory visits and audits into a practical guide: how to tell a real quality leader from a simple document pusher, the interview questions that reveal genuine ISO 9001 competence (not just buzzwords), and how this role can either quietly drain money through poor quality… or become a major lever for better performance across your supplier base.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



What We Cover

Adrian and Renaud set the scene: why “quality manager” is often just a title, and how importers can get a false sense of security from certificates on the wall. 01:10 — Why the quality manager role is a hidden lever for importers

How this single role influences customer complaints, internal scrap, rework, production delays, and ultimately your brand’s reputation. 02:45 — Two profiles: the “document pusher” vs. the “change leader”

Renaud contrasts the sales-support profile (certificates, reports, audit handling) with the operations-improvement profile (mapping processes, reducing waste, driving corrective actions). 04:20 — How to test real ISO 9001 competence in interviews

Practical guidance drawn from our article on ISO 9001 quality manager interview questions: what to ask, and what kind of structure and detail to expect in answers. 06:35 — Smart interview questions that reveal deep understanding

Examples around management review inputs/outputs, quality policy vs. quality objectives, and risk-based thinking that show whether the candidate understands the system, not just the clause numbers. 08:10 — Example: management reviews and what good answers sound like

How strong candidates describe a real management review agenda (data, trends, decisions, follow-up actions) rather than a rubber-stamp meeting for auditors. 09:50 — Scenario question: customer complaints despite ISO 9001 certification

Renaud’s favourite case: “Customers complain a lot, but the factory is certified. What do you do?” He walks through weak answers vs. a structured, fact-based approach. 12:05 — How strong candidates approach root cause analysis and CAPA

What it sounds like when a candidate really knows complaint handling, 8D/problem-solving tools, and how to prevent repeat issues instead of just treating symptoms. 13:40 — When to go deep vs. when to fix quickly

Why a good quality manager knows when to launch a full investigation… and when a fast, limited fix is enough for small, contained issues. 15:00 — Matching the QM profile to your factory’s maturity level

How the “right” quality manager profile changes between a small, immature factory vs. a more structured operation with existing systems. 16:20 — The business case: why competence saves money

Linking the quality manager’s work to reduced cost of poor quality (COPQ): less rework, fewer returns, better on-time delivery, and more repeat orders. 17:45 — Hiring or auditing: practical takeaways and red flags

Key points for buyers who are hiring directly or simply assessing the person presented as “quality manager” at a supplier during audits and visits. 19:20 — Recap & closing thoughts

