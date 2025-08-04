India Surpasses China in U.S. Smartphone Exports: What It Means for Supply Chains

India has now overtaken China as the top exporter of smartphones to the U.S.? The change has happened fast. In just one year, India’s share climbed from roughly 13% to about 44%, while China’s share dropped from 61% to 25% (according to the sources we read in preparation for this episode).
In this data-driven episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, Adrian and Renaud walk listeners through the economic drivers and the strategic moves behind this major redistribution of electronics manufacturing.
Episode sections
Here’s a taster of what’s covered:
- 00:00 – India overtakes China in US smartphone shipments: India becomes the U.S.’s top smartphone supplier, a dramatic reversal driven by trade policy and OEM strategy.
- 03:45 – Why smartphone assembly moved to India so quickly: Strong government support, fast-track investment approvals, and labor availability helped accelerate the transition.
- 07:40 – Apple and others had a head start with India SKD kits: Years of semi-knocked down (SKD) kit assembly in India laid the foundation for full device manufacturing.
- 13:46 – Apple pushes its supply chain to South India: Apple is nudging key suppliers to co-locate in India, especially around Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
- 18:17 – Can SMEs benefit from the India shift like Apple? While large brands get the most attention, SMEs can benefit, but need realistic expectations and good support.
- 22:10 – Should you move production to India now? It depends. If you’re overexposed to China, exploring India is wise, but it may not suit all product types yet.
- 25:21 – The Sofeast Group’s expansion into India: Sofeast is now offering services in India to help clients diversify and de-risk their supply chains, including product assembly.
