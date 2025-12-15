Kickbacks and Middlemen in China Sourcing

Today, Adrian and Renaud dig into a topic that makes a lot of buyers uncomfortable: hidden commissions and kickbacks in China/Asia sourcing.

Many importers work with agents or trading companies because they don’t speak Chinese, don’t want to manage day-to-day communication with factories, and hope someone on the ground will “take care of everything”. That can make sense… as long as you clearly understand how those intermediaries make their money.

In reality, a lot of agents and trading companies are rewarded in ways that are not disclosed, not aligned with your interests, and often quietly erode your margin – sometimes for years.

This article summarises the episode and adds some examples and practical steps you can take to “health-check” your own sourcing setup.

What We Cover

00:00 — The uncomfortable truth about hidden commissions

Adrian and Renaud set the scene by explaining why kickbacks and undisclosed commissions are still so common in China sourcing, and why many buyers prefer not to look too closely at how their intermediaries are really paid.

They clarify the difference between a buyer-side agent and a trading company acting as the seller, and show how both can either add real value or simply sit in the middle, taking a margin.

The discussion turns to legitimate cases where a trader is effectively the factory’s sales office, versus opaque setups where you’re blocked from seeing the factory, auditing it, or understanding costs.

Renaud breaks down how “hidden” supplier-side commissions and rebates work in practice, including situations where an agent is paid by both the buyer and the factory, giving them zero incentive to push your prices down.

The conversation explores how some traders place orders into small, low-visibility workshops inside their trusted circle, quietly boosting their own margin while increasing your quality, compliance, and continuity risks.

They list practical warning signs: you don’t know who the real manufacturer is, factory visits and audits are discouraged, pricing behaviour doesn’t make sense, and any talk of benchmarking other suppliers is shut down.

Adrian and Renaud outline a healthier model where roles and fees are explicit, factories are visible and auditable, and service providers are paid transparently by the buyer instead of relying on hidden commissions.

The episode closes with a set of self-check questions to assess how well you really know your supply chain, and guidance on when it may be time to rebuild relationships on firmer, more transparent ground.

