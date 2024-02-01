List of plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China

High-pressure plastic injection molding is one of the most common fabrication processes. Tens of thousands of factories in Ningbo, Shenzhen, and many other places have at least a few presses running near-continuously. If you develop your own product and it includes some custom plastic parts, you will probably need to invest in a mold. What should you know about this type of tooling, and what plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China can help you?
Context and best practices for desired outcomes for plastic injection mold tooling
You can contact plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China (since some of them make their tooling in-house), give them a design, and request a quotation. But I would certainly not recommend being this cavalier.
Unfortunately, you can’t approve a 3D printed sample and be 100% sure the tooling will make products that are exactly similar to that sample. It just doesn’t happen that way. There are always differences. There is a leap of faith needed — invest in the tooling, then see what it allows you to make.
Here are some best practices to follow to get the desired outcome when getting molds produced and manufacturing plastic injection molded parts or products:
1. Give clear and detailed specifications
You have to give a clear and detailed set of specifications, among which:
- The exact material, the texture, and the finishing required
- Tolerances on critical dimensions
- Number of shots required
- Number of cavities
- Etc.
If you don’t provide that level of detail, you can ask for 10 quotations from plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China and you will get prices ranging, for instance, from 2,000 USD to 10,000 USD. Very common. The reality is, that those prices won’t buy you the same results.
2. Perform a DFM review
You need an engineer to think of potential defects in the final part/product, after molding. We shot a video about common defects, for your reference. If nobody does this type of “Design for Manufacturing” review, you will probably regret it at some point.
Most factories will tell you ‘Yes, we do DFM’, but they seldom do it carefully and in-depth.
3. The mold supplier should probably run trials before handing it over
You can’t just work with a tooling shop without planning for the injection molding supplier. If they are not the same company, you will need the molding supplier to run trials with the tooling and to sign off on it once they consider it acceptable. There will probably need to be rework on the mold.
We have heard of several horror stories about tooling made in Dongguan and shipped to Ho Chi Minh City. Expect the need for trials (in the factory that will do injection molding) and rework (by the tooling shop).
4. Keep a close eye on your manufacturer at the start of production
You will be sent some of the first pieces off tooling.
That’s great. But keep in mind, that they might have been reworked manually.
A bad supplier won’t think twice about it. They will think “the production guys will tweak the process and it will be fine”. And then, when they run a big production batch and they realize they have to put in a lot of manual labor and/or they have a lot of scrap to regrind, they will tell you a piece of bad news – the price has to go up!
5. Be conscious of your IP when sourcing manufacturers
And finally, are you afraid of leakage of your intellectual property rights? Are you afraid your tooling might be held hostage and you won’t be able to switch to another supplier even if the quality is horrible? Don’t send your product design to parties you haven’t vetted and you have no product development contract with (this warning also includes when dealing with the plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China themselves, too).
Going straight to a Chinese company for making tooling is risky, especially if any of the above points are missed. Many of our clients have tried that and ended up asking us for assistance to fix issues.
List of plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China
Now, after giving you what I hope is a sufficient warning, here is a list of mold fabrication shops:
1. Agilian Plastic and Molds (Dongguan, Guangdong)
Agilian Plastic and Molds was founded in 2022 with a facility in Dongguan and with a focus on manufacturing plastic parts and plastic injection mold tooling design and fabrication. As well as injection mold tooling and parts manufacturing, they also provide in-house QC, product reliability testing, CNC machining and other finishing activities, warehousing for tooling and parts, and more.
They generally create tooling for electro-mechanical products used in almost every type of industry, and their injection molding presses provide good precision for small products in particular. Fair disclosure, Agilian Plastic and Molds is a part of our group own group of companies.
Products and Services
- Mold tooling design
- Tooling fabrication
- Tooling finishing (CNC machining, EDM cutting, hand milling and grinding, and more)
- Plastic injection presses (starting with small and midsize parts: 90T and 200T) and injection molding
- Rapid prototyping
- Product design and development
- QC on parts
- In-house testing lab for product reliability
- Parts assembly
- Warehousing and storage for tooling and parts
- Logistics
Certificates
- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
- ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
Location
Unit 203, 2nd Floor, Haorong Zhichuang Science & Technology Building, No. 47, east 1st Street, Xingfa South Road, Wusha community, Chang’an town, Dongguan, Guangdong, PRC
Contact
Phone: +86-18868911019
Email: inquiries [at] agiliantech [dot] com
2. LK Mould (Dongguan, Guangdong)
LK mould was founded in 1998 by a group of toolmakers in Dongguan. They have around 120 staff and fabricate around 500 aluminum and steel molds per year in their 10,000 sqm facility.
They fabricate tooling in various sizes for parts in consumer electronics, engine components, automotive parts, mechanical products, pipe fittings, and more.
Products and Services
- Mold design
- Plastic injection molding
- Rapid prototyping
- CNC machining
- Pressure die-casting
- Parts assembly
- Can provide parts in a variety of plastics and rubber
Certificates
- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
- TS 16949 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
No.15 JinShen Road, Jin Xia District, Changan Town, Dongguan, China
Contact
Desk: +8676933667251
Email：info@lk-tooling.com
3. Rilong Precision Mold CO., Limited (Shenzhen, Guangdong)
Rilong precision mold was founded in 1990 in Shenzhen and has since opened a facility in Dongguan, too, which focuses solely on rubber products. As well as mold manufacturing, they also provide numerous other services and products, such as CNC machined prototypes and membrane switches.
They have around 300 staff and create and export molds and products all over the world for customers in all kinds of industries such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and with notable customers including Honeywell, Canon, Epson, and more.
Products and Services
- Mold design
- Plastic injection molds
- Rubber molds
- Hard and soft plastic over-mold/part
- Soft plastic and metal pieces over-mold/parts
- Double injection
- LSR/LSR over mold
- Membrane keypads
- Finishing treatments and final assemblage (screen/pad printing, spraying, laser etching, hot melting, insert molding, packing, assembly and more)
Certificates
- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
- ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
- IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
- 6S Managing system
- All of the materials are compatible with RoHS and Reach certifications.
Location
6, Jinyuan 2 road, jinyuan industrial, Shenzhen city, Guangdong Province, China
Contact
Desk：86-755-89526305
Cellphone：86-18929340451
Fax：86-755-89767123
Email：sales1@rilong-mold.com
4. Dongguan Runsheng Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd. (Dongguan, Guangdong)
Dongguan Runsheng Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 and is one of two companies in the Yuxin group (the other being the Yuzhexin Hardware Plastic Product Co.,Ltd). They are based in Dongguan with a facility that covers more than 5,000 square meters and employs over 1,200 staff.
They do provide mold design and manufacturing, but also provide finished parts and products, too, such as shopping carts, aluminum cases, plastic injected and extruded parts, baby rockers and playpens, and more.
Products and Services
- Mold design
- Plastic injection molds
- Plastic parts
- CNC milled parts
- Die-cast parts
- Welded parts
- Wires and cables
- Finishing
Location
No.2 Xinguang Road, Jinhe Industrial Zone, Jinhe Community, Zhangmutou Town,Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.
Contact
Tel: 0086-013688925566
Fax: 0086-013688925566
Mobile: 0086-013688925566
Email: nicky@chinayuxin.cn
5. Xiamen Aria Baby Industrial Co., Ltd. (Xiamen, Fujian)
Xiamen Aria Baby Industrial Co., Ltd. is a well-established mold fabricator and ODM/OEM manufacturer that was founded in 1986.
The company has 2 locations, covers over 100,000 square meters, and employs a team of over 1,000 people including an in-house R&D team.
As with many of the competitors, they manufacture molds, but also provide plastic and metal products or component manufacturing and finishing with various factories devoted to die casting, plastic injection molding, and more.
Furthermore, they are an ODM/OEM supplier of kitchenware, fitness equipment, auto parts, and more, and a key customer is Panasonic of Japan.
Products and Services
- Mold design
- Plastic injection molds
- Plastic parts
- CNC milled parts
- Die-cast parts
- Stamping
- ODM/OEM manufacturing
- Product design
- Software engineering
- Surface coating
- Finishing
Location
No. 36, Xifu Road, Xike Industrial Area, Xiamen, Fujian, China
Contact
Tel: 0086-05927391001
Email: 3586844830@qq.com
Contact: Chuanmin Yu
6. Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, Guangdong)
Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co., Ltd. is a major player in the Chinese tooling market. Founded in 1993, they have been fabricating molds and working closely with major automotive companies such as Peugeot, top-tier tire manufacturers, and Chinese electronics giants, such as ZTE, for many years.
With 8 facilities around China covering 200,000+ square meters, they have almost 300 craftsmen on staff who have more than a decade of experience each, and as a business have won national awards for their molds 20 times or more and hold 500+ patents.
For the right customer, they are a one-stop manufacturing supplier, providing industrial design, automotive and smart manufacturing.
Products and Services
- Industrial design
- Mold design and fabrication
- Automotive part manufacturing (plastic and cast metal)
- Plastic parts
- Die-cast parts
- Product design
- Product testing
- Finishing
Certificates
- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
- ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
- IATF16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
- OHSAS 18001:2007 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems
- ISO/IEC 17025 – General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories
Location
No. 5 Jianxing Road, Luozu Community, Shiyan Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen
Contact
Phone: +86-755-27642891
Fax: +86-755-27642773
Website: http://www.silverbasis.com
Business contact email: market@silverbasis.com
Public Relations Email: public@silverbasis.com
Contact number: 0755-27642891
7. Bluestar Technology Group Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, Guangdong)
BSM group, founded in 2003, is another large Chinese player who works with numerous famous brands to provide molds, parts, and auto parts, such as Philips, Whirlpool, CAPSA, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Renault, GAC Mitsubishi, etc.
They have 800+ staff in facilities around the world, including in the Americas, Europe, and, of course, China, and are very specialized in plastic injection molding and mold fabrication alone.
A major focus is on the automotive industry, in particular, molded exterior parts and interior parts, lighting, and EV BMS, but they also produce injection molded parts for white goods, home electronics, and more.
Products and Services
- Product R&D
- Mold design and fabrication
- Automotive part manufacturing (interior and exterior)
- Injection-molded plastic components
- Finishing
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
No.16 &17 of Xingye Road, Buyong, Shajing, Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China 518104
Contact
Tel:86 -755-26859580 /26859575
Fax:86 -755-26859566
General Manager: philip@bluestar-mould.com
Marketing: Marketing@bluestar-mould.com
8. JMT Automotive Mould Co., Ltd (Taizhou, Zhejiang)
JMT Automotive Mould Co., Ltd was founded in 2002 and is one of China’s prominent auto parts mold fabricators, but they also create molds for home appliances, children’s products, and other consumer goods, too.
They have a staff of over 300 people and currently produce around 1,000 molds per year.
They specialize in molded auto parts, including exterior parts (such as bumpers), interior parts (such as instrument panels), and HVAC and lighting systems.
Notable customers include Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Toyota, Honda, Volvo, Citroen, Geely, Valeo, Mahle, Samsung, etc.
Products and Services
- Product R&D
- Mold design and fabrication
- Automotive part manufacturing (interior and exterior)
- Home appliance molds
- Industrial molds
- Prototyping
- Various plastic injection molded parts (in-house factory)
- Finishing
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
No.188 Hequ Rd., Chengjiang Str., Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China.
Contact
Tel: +86-576-81116088
Fax: +86-576-84018260
Mob: +8618057667010(Cathy), +8618057610332(Ann)
Email: cathy@jmtmold.com
9. HT Mould (China) Ltd (Shenzhen, Guangdong)
Since 2006 HT Mould (China) Ltd has specialized in providing plastic injection molds and also molded parts for all kinds of key industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, sporting goods, medical products, and more.
They are based in Shenzhen, have around 450 staff, and have worked with numerous global companies, especially automakers, such as Tesla, BMW, VW, Porsche, Rolls Royce, FCA, Ferrari, Denso, Valeo, Tata, and more. As you can see, their main focus is on the automotive industry, although not exclusively.
Typical products made are molds for auto (and other) parts, die casting molds, multi-cavity molds, and fixtures for checking parts.
Products and Services
- Product R&D
- Mold design and fabrication
- Automotive part manufacturing (interior, exterior, and chromed)
- Aluminum die casting
- Carbon fiber molding
- Blow molding
- Injection-molded plastic components
- Finishing
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
1A# building, Xinda industry park, Shajing, Bao’an district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China.
Contact
E-mail : sales@htooling.com
Phone & Whatsapp : +86 186 8865 7336
Web : www.chinamoldshop.com
Skype Account : HT Mould
10. Nissha (Kunshan) Precision IMD Mold Co., Ltd. (Kunshan, Jiangsu)
Japanese-owned Nissha (Kunshan) Precision IMD Mold Co., Ltd., is located just 50 kilometers west of Shanghai. They design and manufacture plastic injection parts molds and also mass production of plastic molded products. On-site they provide IMD molds, automobile molds, conventional molds, digital glass printing, and mass production of plastic molding products.
They were established in 2004, have over 200 staff, a facility which is in excess of 10,000 square meters, and have the capacity to manufacture around 20 molds per month. Typically their molds are used for diverse products, such as automotive, IT, and household electrical appliances, and they have served companies including Sony, GE, Western Digital, Amazon, Nintendo, etc.
Products and Services
- Product R&D
- Mold design and fabrication
- Automotive part manufacturing (interior, exterior, and chromed)
- Aluminum die casting
- Carbon fiber molding
- Blow molding
- Injection-molded plastic components
- Finishing
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
489 Yujinxiang Rd., Kunshan Development Zone, Kunshan, Jiangsu, China
Contact
Contact Person: Ms. Nancy Wang
Telephone: +86 512 577 23737
11. Shenzhen Prosperous Nissin Precision Die Making Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, Guangdong)
Another Japanese-owned company, Shenzhen Prosperous Nissin Precision Die Making Company Ltd. has been operating since 2005 and creates molds and dies for precision parts used in the automotive and electronics industries including molds for deep drawing (forming long and narrow cup shapes from sheet metal).
Customers include BMW, Canon, Hitachi, Koito, Mabuchi Motor, Hella Group, Minebea, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Seiko Epson, Sony, and TDK.
Products and Services
- Mold design and fabrication
- Pressing dies
- Stamping
- Block gauges
- CNC tube bending
- Quality checking
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
Block C, Zone B, Shang Nan Industrial Shangcun Community, Gongming Agency, Guangming New District, Shenzhen，Guangdong Province，China
Contact
TEL:+86-755-27153913
FAX:+86-755-2715-3711
12. Richfields Plastics Ltd (Hong Kong/Dongguan)
Founded in 2001, Richfields plastics Ltd was originally a plastic injection molding company, but now also manufacture the molds themselves for customers and have everything under one roof today.
They have 250 staff and a facility size of 18,000 square meters (in Dongguan), and as well as mold making and injection molding for parts, they boast numerous secondary processes such as spray painting, printing, assembly, packing, and labeling, among others.
Unlike some of the other companies in the list who tend to specialize in one industry, Richfields provides injection molds and plastic products for numerous industries including automotive, sports, consumer products, rubber, toys, household and kitchen products, and tools
Products and Services
- Plastic tool and mold design and fabrication
- Plastic injection molding
- Prototyping
- Painting, playing, and welding
- Assembly
- Packing
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard
Location
No. 18 Qiaodong Road South 6th Street, DongJiang Cun, QiaoTou Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China
Contact
Phone: +86-769-87888726
Extension number: 193
Fax: +86-769-87909012
Mobile: +86-13058533382
Email: ckho@richfieldsplastics.com
Skype Idl: aquaman26
13. TK MOLD (Shenzhen) Ltd (Hong Kong / Shenzhen, Guangdong)
The TK group started manufacturing molds in Hong Kong in 1983 and has now increased to 4 production sites in Shenzhen, Huizhou, Suzhou, and Germany with over 200,000 square meters of floor capacity and is listed on the HK stock exchange
They provide both mold manufacturing and a wide range of plastic injection molded parts and have worked with many of the world’s largest companies on plastic injected parts and molds, such as SanDisk, Nintendo, ABB, Jabra, IBM, 3M, Continental, Porsche, BMW, Ford, GM, Henkel, and more.
They specialize in complex molds for Automotive/Aerospace/Smart Home and other fields and also tight tolerance tooling with multi-cavities, for the precise electronics, healthcare, packaging, and medical fields.
Products and Services
- Mold design and fabrication (standard and precision molds, including 2K, Stack molds, Mucell molds, Tandem molds, Over molding and IMD molds)
- Precision injection molding
- High-performance injection molding
- Special decoration injection molding
- Medical injection molding
- Product analysis
- Inspections
- Surface treatments
- Maintenance
- Delivery
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
ISO 13485:2016 – Medical Devices — Quality management systems
OHSAS 18001: 2007 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems
Location
TK Technology Park,HuiYe Road 11#,GuangMing Hi-Tech Park,Guangming
New District,Shenzhen,Guangdong Province
Contact
TEL：+86-755-2369 0008
FAX：+86-755-2369 2700
E-mail：sales@tkmold.com
14. Hongrita Plastics Group Ltd (Hong Kong / Shenzhen)
The Hongrita group was founded in Hong Kong in 1988 and has since expanded into both Mainland China (with plants in Shenzhen and Zhongshan) and Malaysia. A convenient supplier, they provide an all-in-one development and manufacturing service for different types of molds (multi-component, LSR, ISBM, in-mold assembly, high performance, insert) and precision plastic parts and products.
They specialize in molds and products for the medical, healthcare, mother and child care, automotive, household products, and rigid packaging niches. Due to their work on healthcare-related products they have also set up BPA and Silicone free lines.
Products and Services
- R&D
- Mold design and fabrication
- Multi-component molding
- Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding
- Injection Stretch-Blow Molding (ISBM) molding
- In-Mold Assembly
- High-Performance molding
- Insert molding
- Precision CNC tooling
- Plastic injection molding
- Complex module and finished device assembly
- Quality inspections
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management
ISO 13485:2016 – Medical Devices — Quality management systems
FDA registered
Location
No. 1 Ganli 2nd Road,, Gankeng, Jihua, Shenzhen
Contact
T : +86 755 2855 8266
F : +86 755 2855 8966
15. FPM Injection Molding (Yuyao, Zhejiang,)
FPM injection molding is a French opened in around 2009 near Shanghai, in Zhejiang province, in an 8200sqm facility and, aside from tooling fabrication and injection molding, they provide a varied solution where they can produce and ship your parts to you.
They specialize in molds for industrial, automotive, medical, cosmetics, and more.
Products and Services
- Mold design and fabrication
- Rapid prototyping
- Fabricate mold tooling up to 5T including dual-injection, over-molding, and multi-imprint molds
- QC on molds
- Able to produce parts up to 5.6kg and with dimensions up to 100x100cm
- Installation of inserts
- Parts assembly
- Logistics
Certificates
ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management
Location
N°2-2 Caihong Road East Suburbs Industrial Area 315400 Yuyao, Zhejiang, China
Contact
T : +86 (0) 574 6280 1200
F : +86 755 2855 8966
E : contact@fpm-injection.com
Polymer suppliers
In addition, as well as finding plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China, you may also be looking for a supplier for your polymer materials.
Sofeast’s COO, Fabien Gaussorgues, already wrote a guide to ‘Selecting a Plastic Injection Material for China Manufacturing’ which will help you assess which polymer is right for your needs.
As Fabien says:
There are…significant differences between Chinese “no name” raw material and branded offers coming from China, Taiwan (e.g. Formosa, Chimei), Germany (e.g. BASF, Bayer) and the USA (e.g. Dupont, Sabic).
Therefore, here’s a list of the major players who provide high-quality polymers that you can rely on:
- Chimei Corp (Taiwan)
- Formosa plastics Corp (Taiwan)
- BASF (Germany)
- Bayer (Germany)
- Dupont (USA)
- Sabic (USA)
Get help to find your next plastic injection mold fabricator
If you need assistance in finding plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China or other suppliers, please let contact us. Also, if there are any comments, or you perhaps have a suggestion for another list of supplier types for us to create, please let us know by leaving a comment.
