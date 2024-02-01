List of plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China

High-pressure plastic injection molding is one of the most common fabrication processes. Tens of thousands of factories in Ningbo, Shenzhen, and many other places have at least a few presses running near-continuously. If you develop your own product and it includes some custom plastic parts, you will probably need to invest in a mold. What should you know about this type of tooling, and what plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China can help you?

Context and best practices for desired outcomes for plastic injection mold tooling

You can contact plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China (since some of them make their tooling in-house), give them a design, and request a quotation. But I would certainly not recommend being this cavalier.

Unfortunately, you can’t approve a 3D printed sample and be 100% sure the tooling will make products that are exactly similar to that sample. It just doesn’t happen that way. There are always differences. There is a leap of faith needed — invest in the tooling, then see what it allows you to make.

Here are some best practices to follow to get the desired outcome when getting molds produced and manufacturing plastic injection molded parts or products:

1. Give clear and detailed specifications

You have to give a clear and detailed set of specifications, among which:

The exact material, the texture , and the finishing required

Tolerances on critical dimensions

Number of shots required

Number of cavities

Etc.

If you don’t provide that level of detail, you can ask for 10 quotations from plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China and you will get prices ranging, for instance, from 2,000 USD to 10,000 USD. Very common. The reality is, that those prices won’t buy you the same results.

2. Perform a DFM review

You need an engineer to think of potential defects in the final part/product, after molding. We shot a video about common defects, for your reference. If nobody does this type of “Design for Manufacturing” review, you will probably regret it at some point.

Most factories will tell you ‘Yes, we do DFM’, but they seldom do it carefully and in-depth.

3. The mold supplier should probably run trials before handing it over

You can’t just work with a tooling shop without planning for the injection molding supplier. If they are not the same company, you will need the molding supplier to run trials with the tooling and to sign off on it once they consider it acceptable. There will probably need to be rework on the mold.

We have heard of several horror stories about tooling made in Dongguan and shipped to Ho Chi Minh City. Expect the need for trials (in the factory that will do injection molding) and rework (by the tooling shop).

4. Keep a close eye on your manufacturer at the start of production

You will be sent some of the first pieces off tooling.

That’s great. But keep in mind, that they might have been reworked manually.

A bad supplier won’t think twice about it. They will think “the production guys will tweak the process and it will be fine”. And then, when they run a big production batch and they realize they have to put in a lot of manual labor and/or they have a lot of scrap to regrind, they will tell you a piece of bad news – the price has to go up!

5. Be conscious of your IP when sourcing manufacturers

And finally, are you afraid of leakage of your intellectual property rights? Are you afraid your tooling might be held hostage and you won’t be able to switch to another supplier even if the quality is horrible? Don’t send your product design to parties you haven’t vetted and you have no product development contract with (this warning also includes when dealing with the plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China themselves, too).

Going straight to a Chinese company for making tooling is risky, especially if any of the above points are missed. Many of our clients have tried that and ended up asking us for assistance to fix issues.

List of plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China

Now, after giving you what I hope is a sufficient warning, here is a list of mold fabrication shops:

Agilian Plastic and Molds was founded in 2022 with a facility in Dongguan and with a focus on manufacturing plastic parts and plastic injection mold tooling design and fabrication. As well as injection mold tooling and parts manufacturing, they also provide in-house QC, product reliability testing, CNC machining and other finishing activities, warehousing for tooling and parts, and more.

They generally create tooling for electro-mechanical products used in almost every type of industry, and their injection molding presses provide good precision for small products in particular. Fair disclosure, Agilian Plastic and Molds is a part of our group own group of companies.

Products and Services

Mold tooling design

Tooling fabrication

Tooling finishing (CNC machining, EDM cutting, hand milling and grinding, and more)

Plastic injection presses (starting with small and midsize parts: 90T and 200T) and injection molding

Rapid prototyping

Product design and development

QC on parts

In-house testing lab for product reliability

Parts assembly

Warehousing and storage for tooling and parts

Logistics

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

Location

Unit 203, 2nd Floor, Haorong Zhichuang Science & Technology Building, No. 47, east 1st Street, Xingfa South Road, Wusha community, Chang’an town, Dongguan, Guangdong, PRC

Contact

Phone: +86-18868911019



Email: inquiries [at] agiliantech [dot] com

LK mould was founded in 1998 by a group of toolmakers in Dongguan. They have around 120 staff and fabricate around 500 aluminum and steel molds per year in their 10,000 sqm facility.

They fabricate tooling in various sizes for parts in consumer electronics, engine components, automotive parts, mechanical products, pipe fittings, and more.

Products and Services

Mold design

Plastic injection molding

Rapid prototyping

CNC machining

Pressure die-casting

Parts assembly

Can provide parts in a variety of plastics and rubber

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

TS 16949 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

No.15 JinShen Road, Jin Xia District, Changan Town, Dongguan, China

Contact

Desk: +8676933667251

Email：info@lk-tooling.com

Rilong precision mold was founded in 1990 in Shenzhen and has since opened a facility in Dongguan, too, which focuses solely on rubber products. As well as mold manufacturing, they also provide numerous other services and products, such as CNC machined prototypes and membrane switches.

They have around 300 staff and create and export molds and products all over the world for customers in all kinds of industries such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and with notable customers including Honeywell, Canon, Epson, and more.

Products and Services

Mold design

Plastic injection molds

Rubber molds

Hard and soft plastic over-mold/part

Soft plastic and metal pieces over-mold/parts

Double injection

LSR/LSR over mold

Membrane keypads

Finishing treatments and final assemblage (screen/pad printing, spraying, laser etching, hot melting, insert molding, packing, assembly and more)

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

6S Managing system

All of the materials are compatible with RoHS and Reach certifications.

Location

6, Jinyuan 2 road, jinyuan industrial, Shenzhen city, Guangdong Province, China

Contact

Desk：86-755-89526305

Cellphone：86-18929340451

Fax：86-755-89767123

Email：sales1@rilong-mold.com



Dongguan Runsheng Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 and is one of two companies in the Yuxin group (the other being the Yuzhexin Hardware Plastic Product Co.,Ltd). They are based in Dongguan with a facility that covers more than 5,000 square meters and employs over 1,200 staff.

They do provide mold design and manufacturing, but also provide finished parts and products, too, such as shopping carts, aluminum cases, plastic injected and extruded parts, baby rockers and playpens, and more.

Products and Services

Mold design

Plastic injection molds

Plastic parts

CNC milled parts

Die-cast parts

Welded parts

Wires and cables

Finishing

Location

No.2 Xinguang Road, Jinhe Industrial Zone, Jinhe Community, Zhangmutou Town,Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.



Contact

Tel: 0086-013688925566

Fax: 0086-013688925566

Mobile: 0086-013688925566

Email: nicky@chinayuxin.cn

Xiamen Aria Baby Industrial Co., Ltd. is a well-established mold fabricator and ODM/OEM manufacturer that was founded in 1986.

The company has 2 locations, covers over 100,000 square meters, and employs a team of over 1,000 people including an in-house R&D team.

As with many of the competitors, they manufacture molds, but also provide plastic and metal products or component manufacturing and finishing with various factories devoted to die casting, plastic injection molding, and more.

Furthermore, they are an ODM/OEM supplier of kitchenware, fitness equipment, auto parts, and more, and a key customer is Panasonic of Japan.



Products and Services

Mold design

Plastic injection molds

Plastic parts

CNC milled parts

Die-cast parts

Stamping

ODM/OEM manufacturing

Product design

Software engineering

Surface coating

Finishing

Location

No. 36, Xifu Road, Xike Industrial Area, Xiamen, Fujian, China



Contact

Tel: 0086-05927391001

Email: 3586844830@qq.com

Contact: Chuanmin Yu

Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co., Ltd. is a major player in the Chinese tooling market. Founded in 1993, they have been fabricating molds and working closely with major automotive companies such as Peugeot, top-tier tire manufacturers, and Chinese electronics giants, such as ZTE, for many years.

With 8 facilities around China covering 200,000+ square meters, they have almost 300 craftsmen on staff who have more than a decade of experience each, and as a business have won national awards for their molds 20 times or more and hold 500+ patents.

For the right customer, they are a one-stop manufacturing supplier, providing industrial design, automotive and smart manufacturing.



Products and Services

Industrial design

Mold design and fabrication

Automotive part manufacturing (plastic and cast metal)

Plastic parts

Die-cast parts

Product design

Product testing

Finishing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

OHSAS 18001:2007 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

ISO/IEC 17025 – General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories

Location

No. 5 Jianxing Road, Luozu Community, Shiyan Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen

Contact

Phone: +86-755-27642891

Fax: +86-755-27642773

Website: http://www.silverbasis.com

Business contact email: market@silverbasis.com

Public Relations Email: public@silverbasis.com

Contact number: 0755-27642891

BSM group, founded in 2003, is another large Chinese player who works with numerous famous brands to provide molds, parts, and auto parts, such as Philips, Whirlpool, CAPSA, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Renault, GAC Mitsubishi, etc.

They have 800+ staff in facilities around the world, including in the Americas, Europe, and, of course, China, and are very specialized in plastic injection molding and mold fabrication alone.

A major focus is on the automotive industry, in particular, molded exterior parts and interior parts, lighting, and EV BMS, but they also produce injection molded parts for white goods, home electronics, and more.

Products and Services

Product R&D

Mold design and fabrication

Automotive part manufacturing (interior and exterior)

Injection-molded plastic components

Finishing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

No.16 &17 of Xingye Road, Buyong, Shajing, Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China 518104



Contact

Tel:86 -755-26859580 /26859575

Fax:86 -755-26859566

General Manager: philip@bluestar-mould.com

Marketing: Marketing@bluestar-mould.com



JMT Automotive Mould Co., Ltd was founded in 2002 and is one of China’s prominent auto parts mold fabricators, but they also create molds for home appliances, children’s products, and other consumer goods, too.

They have a staff of over 300 people and currently produce around 1,000 molds per year.

They specialize in molded auto parts, including exterior parts (such as bumpers), interior parts (such as instrument panels), and HVAC and lighting systems.

Notable customers include Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Toyota, Honda, Volvo, Citroen, Geely, Valeo, Mahle, Samsung, etc.

Products and Services

Product R&D

Mold design and fabrication

Automotive part manufacturing (interior and exterior)

Home appliance molds

Industrial molds

Prototyping

Various plastic injection molded parts (in-house factory)

Finishing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

No.188 Hequ Rd., Chengjiang Str., Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China.



Contact

Tel: +86-576-81116088

Fax: +86-576-84018260

Mob: +8618057667010(Cathy), +8618057610332(Ann)

Email: cathy@jmtmold.com

Since 2006 HT Mould (China) Ltd has specialized in providing plastic injection molds and also molded parts for all kinds of key industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, sporting goods, medical products, and more.

They are based in Shenzhen, have around 450 staff, and have worked with numerous global companies, especially automakers, such as Tesla, BMW, VW, Porsche, Rolls Royce, FCA, Ferrari, Denso, Valeo, Tata, and more. As you can see, their main focus is on the automotive industry, although not exclusively.

Typical products made are molds for auto (and other) parts, die casting molds, multi-cavity molds, and fixtures for checking parts.



Products and Services

Product R&D

Mold design and fabrication

Automotive part manufacturing (interior, exterior, and chromed)

Aluminum die casting

Carbon fiber molding

Blow molding

Injection-molded plastic components

Finishing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

1A# building, Xinda industry park, Shajing, Bao’an district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China.

Contact

E-mail : sales@htooling.com

Phone & Whatsapp : +86 186 8865 7336

Web : www.chinamoldshop.com

Skype Account : HT Mould



Japanese-owned Nissha (Kunshan) Precision IMD Mold Co., Ltd., is located just 50 kilometers west of Shanghai. They design and manufacture plastic injection parts molds and also mass production of plastic molded products. On-site they provide IMD molds, automobile molds, conventional molds, digital glass printing, and mass production of plastic molding products.

They were established in 2004, have over 200 staff, a facility which is in excess of 10,000 square meters, and have the capacity to manufacture around 20 molds per month. Typically their molds are used for diverse products, such as automotive, IT, and household electrical appliances, and they have served companies including Sony, GE, Western Digital, Amazon, Nintendo, etc.

Products and Services

Product R&D

Mold design and fabrication

Automotive part manufacturing (interior, exterior, and chromed)

Aluminum die casting

Carbon fiber molding

Blow molding

Injection-molded plastic components

Finishing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

489 Yujinxiang Rd., Kunshan Development Zone, Kunshan, Jiangsu, China

Contact

Contact Person: Ms. Nancy Wang

Telephone: +86 512 577 23737



Another Japanese-owned company, Shenzhen Prosperous Nissin Precision Die Making Company Ltd. has been operating since 2005 and creates molds and dies for precision parts used in the automotive and electronics industries including molds for deep drawing (forming long and narrow cup shapes from sheet metal).

Customers include BMW, Canon, Hitachi, Koito, Mabuchi Motor, Hella Group, Minebea, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Seiko Epson, Sony, and TDK.



Products and Services

Mold design and fabrication

Pressing dies

Stamping

Block gauges

CNC tube bending

Quality checking

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

Block C, Zone B, Shang Nan Industrial Shangcun Community, Gongming Agency, Guangming New District, Shenzhen，Guangdong Province，China

Contact

TEL:+86-755-27153913

FAX:+86-755-2715-3711



Founded in 2001, Richfields plastics Ltd was originally a plastic injection molding company, but now also manufacture the molds themselves for customers and have everything under one roof today.

They have 250 staff and a facility size of 18,000 square meters (in Dongguan), and as well as mold making and injection molding for parts, they boast numerous secondary processes such as spray painting, printing, assembly, packing, and labeling, among others.

Unlike some of the other companies in the list who tend to specialize in one industry, Richfields provides injection molds and plastic products for numerous industries including automotive, sports, consumer products, rubber, toys, household and kitchen products, and tools

Products and Services

Plastic tool and mold design and fabrication

Plastic injection molding

Prototyping

Painting, playing, and welding

Assembly

Packing

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Industry Quality Management Standard

Location

No. 18 Qiaodong Road South 6th Street, DongJiang Cun, QiaoTou Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China

Contact

Phone: +86-769-87888726

Extension number: 193

Fax: +86-769-87909012

Mobile: +86-13058533382

Email: ckho@richfieldsplastics.com

Skype Idl: aquaman26

The TK group started manufacturing molds in Hong Kong in 1983 and has now increased to 4 production sites in Shenzhen, Huizhou, Suzhou, and Germany with over 200,000 square meters of floor capacity and is listed on the HK stock exchange

They provide both mold manufacturing and a wide range of plastic injection molded parts and have worked with many of the world’s largest companies on plastic injected parts and molds, such as SanDisk, Nintendo, ABB, Jabra, IBM, 3M, Continental, Porsche, BMW, Ford, GM, Henkel, and more.

They specialize in complex molds for Automotive/Aerospace/Smart Home and other fields and also tight tolerance tooling with multi-cavities, for the precise electronics, healthcare, packaging, and medical fields.

Products and Services

Mold design and fabrication (standard and precision molds, including 2K, Stack molds, Mucell molds, Tandem molds, Over molding and IMD molds)

Precision injection molding

High-performance injection molding

Special decoration injection molding

Medical injection molding

Product analysis

Inspections

Surface treatments

Maintenance

Delivery

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

ISO 13485:2016 – Medical Devices — Quality management systems

OHSAS 18001: 2007 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

Location

TK Technology Park,HuiYe Road 11#,GuangMing Hi-Tech Park,Guangming

New District,Shenzhen,Guangdong Province



Contact

TEL：+86-755-2369 0008

FAX：+86-755-2369 2700

E-mail：sales@tkmold.com

The Hongrita group was founded in Hong Kong in 1988 and has since expanded into both Mainland China (with plants in Shenzhen and Zhongshan) and Malaysia. A convenient supplier, they provide an all-in-one development and manufacturing service for different types of molds (multi-component, LSR, ISBM, in-mold assembly, high performance, insert) and precision plastic parts and products.

They specialize in molds and products for the medical, healthcare, mother and child care, automotive, household products, and rigid packaging niches. Due to their work on healthcare-related products they have also set up BPA and Silicone free lines.



Products and Services

R&D

Mold design and fabrication

Multi-component molding

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding

Injection Stretch-Blow Molding (ISBM) molding

In-Mold Assembly

High-Performance molding

Insert molding

Precision CNC tooling

Plastic injection molding

Complex module and finished device assembly

Quality inspections

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management

ISO 13485:2016 – Medical Devices — Quality management systems

FDA registered

Location

No. 1 Ganli 2nd Road,, Gankeng, Jihua, Shenzhen

Contact

T : +86 755 2855 8266

F : +86 755 2855 8966

E : marketing@hongrita.com

FPM injection molding is a French opened in around 2009 near Shanghai, in Zhejiang province, in an 8200sqm facility and, aside from tooling fabrication and injection molding, they provide a varied solution where they can produce and ship your parts to you.

They specialize in molds for industrial, automotive, medical, cosmetics, and more.



Products and Services

Mold design and fabrication

Rapid prototyping

Fabricate mold tooling up to 5T including dual-injection, over-molding, and multi-imprint molds

QC on molds

Able to produce parts up to 5.6kg and with dimensions up to 100x100cm

Installation of inserts

Parts assembly

Logistics

Certificates

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

Location

N°2-2 Caihong Road East Suburbs Industrial Area 315400 Yuyao, Zhejiang, China

Contact

T : +86 (0) 574 6280 1200

F : +86 755 2855 8966

E : contact@fpm-injection.com

Polymer suppliers

In addition, as well as finding plastic injection mold fabrication companies in China, you may also be looking for a supplier for your polymer materials.

Sofeast’s COO, Fabien Gaussorgues, already wrote a guide to ‘Selecting a Plastic Injection Material for China Manufacturing’ which will help you assess which polymer is right for your needs.

As Fabien says:

There are…significant differences between Chinese “no name” raw material and branded offers coming from China, Taiwan (e.g. Formosa, Chimei), Germany (e.g. BASF, Bayer) and the USA (e.g. Dupont, Sabic).

Therefore, here’s a list of the major players who provide high-quality polymers that you can rely on:

