Managing Trade-Offs in NPI: Time, Cost, Quality, and the Risks in Between

In product development, most “surprises” aren’t really surprises.

If your product arrives late, goes over budget, or ships with issues, you’ve run into “the Iron Triangle” of New Product Introduction (NPI), whether you knew the name for it or not.

We break down the three corners of the triangle (cost, time, quality), why you can’t maximize all three at once, and the often-forgotten fourth factor that turns the triangle into a pyramid…

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



What’s in the episode

02:00 – Corner #1: Cost (the real NPI budget, including hidden costs)

06:00 – Corner #2: Time (deadlines, market windows, investor cycles, competitor pressure)

12:30 – Corner #3: Quality (performance requirements, yield, and meeting the spec, not “nice and shiny”)

19:30 – Trade-offs in real life: when speed, quality, or budget becomes the anchor

26:00 – Beyond the triangle: the hidden fourth factor: risk (and why it connects everything)

32:30 – Pro tips: pick your anchor, don’t change it mid-project, and avoid scope creep derailments

