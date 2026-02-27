Manufacturing Process Choice and Production Bottleneck Avoidance 101

Manufacturers often focus heavily on product design, features, and cost targets. But one of the most critical decisions in new product development happens before mass production even begins: choosing the right manufacturing process.
Should you invest in injection mold tooling or machine parts with CNC? Should a metal housing be die cast or fully machined? And even if you choose correctly, where is production most likely to get stuck?
Process selection and production bottlenecks are deeply connected. The wrong choice can lock in high costs. Poor capacity planning or weak component selection can delay launches by months.
Let’s explore how experienced manufacturers determine the most suitable processes for a product, and where production bottlenecks most commonly appear. We’ll also look at practical ways to reduce those risks before mass production begins.
Episode Sections:
- 01:02 – The core question: choosing the right manufacturing process and avoiding bottlenecks
- 02:16 – Why the answer depends on your product, volume, and requirements
- 03:57 – Injection molding vs CNC machining: when each process makes sense
- 07:07 – How product materials and operating conditions affect process selection
- 09:24 – Real example: smartwatch housings and choosing between CNC and die casting
- 12:12 – How Design for Manufacturing (DFM) helps determine the right process early
- 16:07 – Where production bottlenecks usually begin: supplier and subcontractor capacity
- 19:07 – Why factory capacity and growth planning matter for long-term production
- 20:45 – Skilled labor risks and the impact of worker turnover on quality and output
- 23:39 – Component shortages and how incorrect part selection can delay production by months
- 26:24 – Assembly line bottlenecks and how unbalanced production slows output
- 28:14 – How manufacturers fix bottlenecks with line balancing and automation
- 30:30 – Why visiting your factory helps identify risks and improve production efficiency
- 31:03 – Key takeaways: process selection, DFM, supplier capacity, and bottleneck prevention