Manufacturing Process Choice and Production Bottleneck Avoidance 101

Manufacturers often focus heavily on product design, features, and cost targets. But one of the most critical decisions in new product development happens before mass production even begins: choosing the right manufacturing process.

Should you invest in injection mold tooling or machine parts with CNC? Should a metal housing be die cast or fully machined? And even if you choose correctly, where is production most likely to get stuck?

Process selection and production bottlenecks are deeply connected. The wrong choice can lock in high costs. Poor capacity planning or weak component selection can delay launches by months.

Let’s explore how experienced manufacturers determine the most suitable processes for a product, and where production bottlenecks most commonly appear. We’ll also look at practical ways to reduce those risks before mass production begins.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

01:02 – The core question: choosing the right manufacturing process and avoiding bottlenecks

02:16 – Why the answer depends on your product, volume, and requirements

03:57 – Injection molding vs CNC machining: when each process makes sense

07:07 – How product materials and operating conditions affect process selection

09:24 – Real example: smartwatch housings and choosing between CNC and die casting

12:12 – How Design for Manufacturing (DFM) helps determine the right process early

16:07 – Where production bottlenecks usually begin: supplier and subcontractor capacity

19:07 – Why factory capacity and growth planning matter for long-term production

20:45 – Skilled labor risks and the impact of worker turnover on quality and output

23:39 – Component shortages and how incorrect part selection can delay production by months

26:24 – Assembly line bottlenecks and how unbalanced production slows output

28:14 – How manufacturers fix bottlenecks with line balancing and automation

30:30 – Why visiting your factory helps identify risks and improve production efficiency

31:03 – Key takeaways: process selection, DFM, supplier capacity, and bottleneck prevention

