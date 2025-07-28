Manufacturing Q&A: From Idea to Product, Faster Manufacturing, Small vs. Large Scale, China vs. West Business Culture & More

Have you ever wondered:
- Can you sell a great idea to a company and get rich?
- How do cultural differences impact deals with Chinese suppliers?
- What are the secrets to cutting manufacturing lead times and getting products faster?
- Is it even possible for small brands to compete with big players in manufacturing?
In this special Q&A episode of China Manufacturing Decoded, Adrian and Renaud answer tough listener questions about product development and manufacturing in Asia, and reveal why the most common approaches are often dead ends for inventors and small brands.
Episode sections
Here’s a taster of what’s covered:
- 00:56 – Introduction
01:13 – 1. Can You Sell Just an Idea or Invention?
Renaud explains why companies rarely buy ideas alone and that inventors must typically build a prototype or business themselves to create real value.
09:43 – 2. Cultural Differences in Business Relationships (China vs. West)
The hosts discuss how Western and Chinese business practices differ, especially regarding contracts, relationship-building, and flexibility in manufacturing partnerships.
16:19 – 3. How to Reduce Manufacturing Timelines?
Strategies for shortening lead times are explored, from accepting phased deliveries to incentivizing suppliers and proactively addressing supply chain bottlenecks.
24:29 – 4. Small vs. Large-Scale Manufacturing: Key Differences
The challenges facing small buyers versus large ones are compared, highlighting issues like supplier priority, pricing, and quality management.
- 30:25 – Wrap Up & Resources
… and more. Listen to the episode to cover the topic in full!
Further reading
- 3 blog posts that contain a lot of advice about the common killers for hardware startups:
- “Flash of Genius” Movie
- Hofstede’s cultural dimensions theory
- “The Culture Map” by Erin Meyer