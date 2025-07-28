Manufacturing Q&A: From Idea to Product, Faster Manufacturing, Small vs. Large Scale, China vs. West Business Culture & More

01:13 – 1. Can You Sell Just an Idea or Invention?

Renaud explains why companies rarely buy ideas alone and that inventors must typically build a prototype or business themselves to create real value.

09:43 – 2. Cultural Differences in Business Relationships (China vs. West)

The hosts discuss how Western and Chinese business practices differ, especially regarding contracts, relationship-building, and flexibility in manufacturing partnerships.

16:19 – 3. How to Reduce Manufacturing Timelines?

Strategies for shortening lead times are explored, from accepting phased deliveries to incentivizing suppliers and proactively addressing supply chain bottlenecks.

24:29 – 4. Small vs. Large-Scale Manufacturing: Key Differences

The challenges facing small buyers versus large ones are compared, highlighting issues like supplier priority, pricing, and quality management.