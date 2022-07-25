Mechanical Parts Inspections: Checkpoints & Defects

When inspecting general consumer goods (except food), most companies classify defects and checkpoints in these 4 categories:

Aesthetics & smell

Conformance to specs (including measurements)

Function, usability, reliability

Safety & regulatory

But how about precision mechanical parts inspections, made from metal, plastic, resin, or other polymers?

Classifying defects & checkpoints when inspecting mechanical parts

When it comes to classifying defects for mechanical parts inspections, we generally use the same 4 categories but, of course, with a few adjustments:

1. Appearance

What are the most common appearance issues (counted as defects) to keep an eye out for?

Surface defects – porosity, scratches, dents or holes, orange peel, paint runs, blisters, debris contamination

– porosity, scratches, dents or holes, orange peel, paint runs, blisters, debris contamination Color inconsistency – color match between two parts, shades, spotting, uneven surface, surface finish thickness, color match against master sample or reference data (RAL or Pantone)

– color match between two parts, shades, spotting, uneven surface, surface finish thickness, color match against master sample or reference data (RAL or Pantone) Burns – black specs and marks on the surface of the part due to overheating during the production process

– black specs and marks on the surface of the part due to overheating during the production process Flow marks – wavy or streaked appearance on the product surface (molded and cast parts)

– wavy or streaked appearance on the product surface (molded and cast parts) Haze – cloudiness on clear transparent parts

– cloudiness on clear transparent parts Sink marks – depression on the surface of the product (molded and cast parts)

– depression on the surface of the product (molded and cast parts) Knit or weld lines – this is a visible line created at the intersection of the melt fronts meeting and trying to merge together (molded and cast parts)

– this is a visible line created at the intersection of the melt fronts meeting and trying to merge together (molded and cast parts) Flash – excess material at the parting line of a molding or cast part

– excess material at the parting line of a molding or cast part Texture – variation across the same part and between different parts of the same batch

2. Conformance to Specifications

Critical parameters – check all critical parameters comply with specifications (these can be dimensions or other specific attributes of the product, and are usually indicated clearly in drawings and other documents)

– check all critical parameters comply with specifications (these can be dimensions or other specific attributes of the product, and are usually indicated clearly in drawings and other documents) Check defect rates recorded in production (if possible) – higher defect rates indicate that approved sample products may include defective parts

recorded in production (if possible) – higher defect rates indicate that approved sample products may include defective parts Weight – for certain products (castings for example) the weight is an important and easy point to check

– for certain products (castings for example) the weight is an important and easy point to check Tensile strength (if needed) – to test the elongation and fracture point of the part (stretched by moving the grips apart at a constant rate while measuring the load)

(if needed) – to test the elongation and fracture point of the part (stretched by moving the grips apart at a constant rate while measuring the load) Impact strength (if needed) – it is measured by allowing a pendulum to strike a grooved machined test piece and measuring the energy absorbed in the break

(if needed) – it is measured by allowing a pendulum to strike a grooved machined test piece and measuring the energy absorbed in the break Material hardness (if needed) – the metal often needs to be heat-treated in order to increase the hardness, therefore testing should be carried out on finished parts

(if needed) – the metal often needs to be heat-treated in order to increase the hardness, therefore testing should be carried out on finished parts Chemical composition (for example the manufacturer has to show a test report corresponding to the batch of material that was used for the order being inspected) – is usually one of the critical parameters

(for example the manufacturer has to show a test report corresponding to the batch of material that was used for the order being inspected) – is usually one of the critical parameters Corrosion resistance (if needed) – environmental testing including salt spray testing will verify if the part is susceptible to corrosion or not

(if needed) – environmental testing including salt spray testing will verify if the part is susceptible to corrosion or not Environmental tests (if needed) – including wet, dry, hot, cold, vibration, acceleration, IP rating, UV light, etc.

(if needed) – including wet, dry, hot, cold, vibration, acceleration, IP rating, UV light, etc. Packaging & labelling – if the parts have to be shipped out, they should be packaged (i.e. protected) and labeled the right way

We created video playlists about plastic testing and steel testing on Sofeast’s YouTube channel that explain the tests mentioned above in more detail.

3. Form, Fit, & Function

Form – Form is the physical characteristics of the product. It includes things like shape, weight, color, material, etc. For example, you might describe a screw that will be used in your product as ‘SCREW, PAN HEAD, M3 x 0.5, 2mm Long, 316 SS.’

– Form is the physical characteristics of the product. It includes things like shape, weight, color, material, etc. For example, you might describe a screw that will be used in your product as ‘SCREW, PAN HEAD, M3 x 0.5, 2mm Long, 316 SS.’ Fit – refers to the ability of the part to interconnect, mate with, join, or link to another part or an assembly. If a part requires “fit”, it usually refers to having tight tolerances in order to match up to other parts or assembly.

– refers to the ability of the part to interconnect, mate with, join, or link to another part or an assembly. If a part requires “fit”, it usually refers to having tight tolerances in order to match up to other parts or assembly. Function – refers to the action or actions that a part is designed to perform. In our example, the screw is intended to hold other parts of the product together.

4. Safety & Regulatory

Different industries will require different safety features to be met and these will be part of the product specification. Some of these would include the general attributes listed below:

Sharp edges – Ensure there are no sharp edges unless they are required

– Ensure there are no sharp edges unless they are required Pinch point – A pinch point is a place where it’s possible for a body part to be caught between, such as: Moving machine parts Moving and stationary parts Moving parts and materials being processed Getting clothing caught or tangled in moving parts

– A pinch point is a place where it’s possible for a body part to be caught between, such as: Weight – too heavy to lift safely by a single person

– too heavy to lift safely by a single person X-Ray requirements – The integrity of some parts must be checked without destruction (e.g. a die-cast fan blade used for air movement in traffic tunnels)

As you can imagine, most of these defects could be particularly troublesome if found during mechanical parts inspections as they could lead to injury or product failure.

Process controls in order to avoid defective parts

The best way to handle defective parts is to… make sure they don’t get created. A defect is a result of an error that results in customer dissatisfaction. So, to avoid defects, avoid the errors that may lead to their creation. A process that is out of control will count plenty of errors. Here are a few examples: A poorly set injection machine will produce plastic parts with ugly weld lines, burn marks, and/or other defects.

In a CNC cutting machine, if the tool is worn out and not replaced, it may start to produce unacceptable parts at high speed. (More info on preventive maintenance here).

In a drilling machine, a worker can place the part upside down if not careful. It happens 2% of the time without being noticed, and the hole is misplaced.

In an assembly line, screws are used as fasteners, but the torque of the screwdriver is way too low. The screws may get loose very fast. If you are not familiar with the concept of process control, I wrote a simple explanation before.

Conclusion

This way of categorizing requirements is not perfect. There is some overlap — for example, many Conformance attributes might be subjected to safety and regulatory requirements.

However, we have found this approach useful for writing a list of checkpoints and thinking of potential defects for mechanical parts inspections and, indeed, other products, too. It is logically organized. It is the basis of the “magic triangle” of specifications, sample reviews, and inspections.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published in 2017 and has been updated and republished in July 2022.