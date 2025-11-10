US–China Trade Framework (Oct 30, 2025): Temporary Truce Called (+ US Importers’ Next Steps)

US–China trade tensions eased slightly following the Oct 30, 2025 Trump–Xi meeting, offering importers a narrower but clearer planning window rather than a full reset. In this episode, we translate the headlines into practical next steps: how to re-cost SKUs after tariff tweaks, when to push on DDP pricing, why rare-earth/magnet exposure still matters, and where “substantial transformation” routes (India/Malaysia/Mexico) genuinely make sense.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



What We Cover

00:32 — Setting the Scene: Oct 30 Trump–Xi meeting

Expectations of a big reset gave way to a modest, time-boxed easing that still leaves structural frictions in place.

01:16 — First Take from Renaud

The outcome narrows uncertainty for 6–12 months, but the medium-term trajectory still argues for diversification.

04:47 — Rare Earths & Magnets: ~1-year pause

A pause on export controls reduces immediate pinch points, but licensing can tighten quickly…

07:22 — Tariffs: Targeted Easing

The tariffs linked to fentanyl-related measures see a modest reduction that can materially help tight-margin SKUs.

11:06 — Planning Stability

Policy tone implies a move from 90-day chaos toward roughly a year of predictability, enabling better PO timing and inventory policy.

14:00 — Section 301 Exclusions Extended

Key categories (e.g., medical/electronics/HVAC/solar sub-sets) retain exclusions, buying time to fix cost structures and supply routes.

16:59 — What Importers Should Do Now

Re-price SKUs, tighten HS code logic, plan alt-routes where transformation is real, and document everything for audits.

19:20 — Substantial Transformation & Multi-Country Routing

Use alternative assembly only when value-add is indisputable and the logistics/lead-time math still nets a win.

Use alternative assembly only when value-add is indisputable and the logistics/lead-time math still nets a win. …and much more. Listen to the episode for the full story!

This was a truce, not a reset, so use the next 6–12 months to harden your supply chain. Re-cost your top SKUs, document HS code logic, renegotiate legit DDP, and reduce rare-earth exposure through buffer stock or design changes. If you’re weighing alternative production routes (India, Malaysia, Mexico) or need help validating suppliers and transforming designs for resilience, Sofeast can support you.

FAQs

Q1) Is this a real reset in US–China trade?

A: No, think “truce.” Some tariff relief and a ~1-year pause on certain rare-earth/magnet export controls, but structural tensions remain.

Q2) Are Section 301 exclusions still in place?

A: Yes, selected exclusions continue (e.g., in parts of medical, electronics, HVAC, solar). Check your HTS lines against the current exclusion list.

Q3) Should my supplier’s DDP price drop now?

A: If they’re quoting legitimate DDP and your goods are on affected lines, yes, push for a reduction reflecting the new landed-cost math.

Q4) What should I do about rare-earths and magnets?

A: Treat the pause as a window: hold buffer stock outside mainland China where feasible, and explore redesigns that reduce magnet/rare-earth intensity.

Q5) Can I route via India/Malaysia/Mexico to avoid China tariffs?

A: Only if substantial transformation happens there (clear, defensible value-add). Document the process flow and cost/value changes thoroughly.

Q6) How do I tighten HS code compliance quickly?

A: Re-validate classifications item-by-item, review recent CBP rulings, keep a written logic trail (specs, BOM, product photos), and align supplier paperwork.

Q7) Which tariffs have changed?

Q7) Which tariffs have changed?

The products affected by the 20% tariff connected to the Fentanyl issue will now see a reduction to 10%. Q8) What planning horizon does this truce give me?

A: Roughly 6–12 months of greater predictability, long enough to re-price, re-plan POs, build strategic inventory, and progress diversification.

Q9) What signals should I watch from Beijing next?

A: License issuance mentions for rare-earth exports, tone from MOFCOM/Xinhua on “reciprocity,” and any signs of tightening after the pause.

Q10) Bottom line: What are the first 3 actions to take this week?

A: Refresh landed-cost models, renegotiate DDP where applicable, and set a buffer-stock/engineering plan for magnet-heavy parts.

