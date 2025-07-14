Which Fulfillment Strategy Is Right for You? Comparing Retail, Amazon FBA & D2C

As product companies diversify where and how they sell, choosing the right logistics strategy has never been more important. Retail distribution, Amazon FBA, and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) each bring different challenges and different expectations around packaging, timelines, storage, and compliance.

In episode 282 of the China Manufacturing Decoded podcast, Adrian and Kate (Supply Chain Leader at Sofeast) walk importers through the logistics, operational implications, and pros/cons of each sales channel. The goal is to help clarify which fulfillment approach makes the most sense for your stage and strategy.

Listen to the audio here.

Episode sections

Here’s a taster of what’s covered:

00:04:23 – Retail: Bulk Shipping & Packaging Compliance

Selling to retailers means bulk sea shipments, strict labeling and barcoding rules, and long lead times. Pre-shipment inspections and advance planning are a must.

00:08:06 – Amazon FBA: Labeling, Penalties & Alternatives

Amazon’s fulfillment model comes with tight compliance rules. FBA sellers must manage barcodes, carton size limits, and avoid penalties for errors or long-term storage.

00:15:36 – D2C: Dropshipping from China

For smaller brands and product launches, dropshipping from China offers flexibility and low upfront cost, ideal for Shopify and crowdfunding campaigns.

00:20:30 – D2C: Holding Stock in Overseas 3PLs

Once order volume grows, moving inventory to 3PLs improves delivery speed—but adds cost. Kate compares both approaches and when to make the switch.

… and more. Listen to the episode to cover the topic in full!

Conclusion

Many brands start with D2C to test products and grow brand loyalty. Once sales stabilize, Amazon FBA offers scalability. Retail typically follows once your brand has proven traction. Logistics isn’t just about shipping; it’s a strategic lever for product success.

With the right planning and support, you can choose the mix that matches your goals and stage.

