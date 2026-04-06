Why Product Compliance Fails: Common Mistakes Importers Make

Many importers only think about product compliance when it’s time for testing.

By then, the design is finished, suppliers are selected, and production may already be underway. If something fails, fixing it can mean redesigning the product, changing components, or delaying shipments; sometimes all three!

Product compliance is not just about getting a certificate or adding a CE or FCC mark. It involves making sure the product meets safety, chemical, electrical, and regulatory requirements in the markets where it will be sold.

In this episode, we go over what product compliance really involves, why so many companies get it wrong, and what should be done earlier in the process to avoid costly surprises.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:00:03 – Introduction & why compliance timing matters

00:01:23 – What product compliance actually means

00:02:24 – Why compliance must be built into design & sourcing

00:04:48 – What happens when products fail compliance testing

00:06:06 – The cost of redesign loops after failed tests

00:08:30 – Compliance explained: beyond CE & FCC labels

00:11:10 – How requirements vary by market (EU, US, global)

00:13:30 – Key compliance categories (chemicals, safety, EMC)

00:16:00 – CE marking, EU rules & US differences (UL, FCC)

00:18:52 – Additional requirements: toys, packaging, batteries

00:21:28 – Common compliance mistakes & supplier pitfalls

00:26:00 – Final takeaway: think about compliance early

Further Reading