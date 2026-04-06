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Why Product Compliance Fails: Common Mistakes Importers Make

Why Product Compliance Fails: Common Mistakes Importers Make

Why Product Compliance Fails Common Mistakes Importers Make

Many importers only think about product compliance when it’s time for testing.

By then, the design is finished, suppliers are selected, and production may already be underway. If something fails, fixing it can mean redesigning the product, changing components, or delaying shipments; sometimes all three!

Product compliance is not just about getting a certificate or adding a CE or FCC mark. It involves making sure the product meets safety, chemical, electrical, and regulatory requirements in the markets where it will be sold.

In this episode, we go over what product compliance really involves, why so many companies get it wrong, and what should be done earlier in the process to avoid costly surprises.

 

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.

Episode Sections:

  • 00:00:03 – Introduction & why compliance timing matters
  • 00:01:23 – What product compliance actually means
  • 00:02:24 – Why compliance must be built into design & sourcing
  • 00:04:48 – What happens when products fail compliance testing
  • 00:06:06 – The cost of redesign loops after failed tests
  • 00:08:30 – Compliance explained: beyond CE & FCC labels
  • 00:11:10 – How requirements vary by market (EU, US, global)
  • 00:13:30 – Key compliance categories (chemicals, safety, EMC)
  • 00:16:00 – CE marking, EU rules & US differences (UL, FCC)
  • 00:18:52 – Additional requirements: toys, packaging, batteries
  • 00:21:28 – Common compliance mistakes & supplier pitfalls
  • 00:26:00 – Final takeaway: think about compliance early

 

Further Reading

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Weekly updates for professional importers on better understanding, controlling, and improving manufacturing & supply chain in China.

This is a blog written by Renaud Anjoran, an ASQ Certified Quality Engineer who has been involved in chinese manufacturing since 2005.

He is the CEO of The Sofeast Group.

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