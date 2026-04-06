Why Product Compliance Fails: Common Mistakes Importers Make

Many importers only think about product compliance when it’s time for testing.
By then, the design is finished, suppliers are selected, and production may already be underway. If something fails, fixing it can mean redesigning the product, changing components, or delaying shipments; sometimes all three!
Product compliance is not just about getting a certificate or adding a CE or FCC mark. It involves making sure the product meets safety, chemical, electrical, and regulatory requirements in the markets where it will be sold.
In this episode, we go over what product compliance really involves, why so many companies get it wrong, and what should be done earlier in the process to avoid costly surprises.
Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.
Episode Sections:
- 00:00:03 – Introduction & why compliance timing matters
- 00:01:23 – What product compliance actually means
- 00:02:24 – Why compliance must be built into design & sourcing
- 00:04:48 – What happens when products fail compliance testing
- 00:06:06 – The cost of redesign loops after failed tests
- 00:08:30 – Compliance explained: beyond CE & FCC labels
- 00:11:10 – How requirements vary by market (EU, US, global)
- 00:13:30 – Key compliance categories (chemicals, safety, EMC)
- 00:16:00 – CE marking, EU rules & US differences (UL, FCC)
- 00:18:52 – Additional requirements: toys, packaging, batteries
- 00:21:28 – Common compliance mistakes & supplier pitfalls
- 00:26:00 – Final takeaway: think about compliance early
Further Reading
- CE Compliance for Manufacturing in Asia: A Beginner’s Guide
- 11 Common Electronic Product Certification And Compliance Requirements
- Why Smart Devices Fail CE RED or FCC Testing & How to Prevent It
- Common Compliance & Recall Risks for IoT Devices Sold in the EU & UK
- US Consumer Electronics Compliance Basics
- Your Product is NOT Compliant in the EU or UK if You Don’t Have All of its Technical Files
- Reliability vs. Compliance: Both Matter Equally for Your New Product Launch