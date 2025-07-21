Why Smaller E‑Commerce Sellers Are Getting Left Behind

As the e‑commerce wave matures, smaller sellers are feeling the pressure more than ever. In this episode, Adrian and Renaud discuss why the days of easier growth, from 2015 to 2020, are over, how COVID accelerated existing trends, and what remains possible for agile brands navigating rising costs and larger competitors.
Episode sections
Here’s a taster of what’s covered:
- 01:28 – Boom years (2015–2020)
The golden era of dropshipping and affordable ads.
- 03:08 – Risks of low-cost reselling
Challenges around margins, competition, and scaling.
- 07:13 – COVID’s double-edged sword
Demand surged—but long-term weaknesses were exposed.
- 09:02 – The ad-cost squeeze
PPC platforms got crowded; ROI began to drop.
- 10:00 – Platforms favoring big brands
Trust, budgets, and AI optimization tipped the scales.
- 16:00 – Amazon’s increasing complexities
Fulfilment costs, storage fees, and compliance headaches.
… and more. Listen to the episode to cover the topic in full!
What smaller business should do
- Focus on a narrow niche: Big brands aren’t competing here—you can build authority.
- Build trust fast: Launch with user reviews, influencer endorsements, and transparent messaging.
- Diversify marketing channels: Explore podcasts, newsletters, and communities instead of just big PPC platforms.
- Prioritize margin control: Source smarter, refine SKUs, raise prices where value is clear.
- Invest in your brand long-term: Use storytelling, consistency, and packaging to build loyalty and SEO equity.
