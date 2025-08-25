Why YOUR Manufacturing Project Needs Phase Gate Reviews (Before It’s Too Late)

During product development, the pressure to get from concept to launch can be overwhelming, and the temptation to cut corners is a real thing. But without proper checkpoints, new product manufacturing projects often derail, costing time, money, and reputation. In Episode 288 of China Manufacturing Decoded, Paul Adams, Head of New Product Development at Sofeast, walks us through the phase gate (stage gate) system, a traffic-light methodology that keeps New Product Introduction both disciplined and agile.

– : The escalation risks when product development skips structured reviews. 00:50 – Why Phase Gates Matter : Stopping costly mistakes and improving accountability across teams.

– : Stopping costly mistakes and improving accountability across teams. 02:42 – What Phase Gates Are : The “traffic light” system—Red = Stop, Amber = Risk, Green = Go.

– : The “traffic light” system—Red = Stop, Amber = Risk, Green = Go. 05:17 – Implementing Phase Gates : How to form a gate review team, what documents matter, and how to make decisions.

– : How to form a gate review team, what documents matter, and how to make decisions. 18:58 – Case Study: Failure : A motor gearbox project failed when feasibility checks were skipped, leading to costly rework and a lost contract.

– : A motor gearbox project failed when feasibility checks were skipped, leading to costly rework and a lost contract. 31:18 – Case Study: Success : A highly disciplined gate system helped launch a 1,500-component product in record time.

– : A highly disciplined gate system helped launch a 1,500-component product in record time. 33:31 – Best Practices : Always “look back and look forward,” push for green lights before tooling, and minimize risks.

– : Always “look back and look forward,” push for green lights before tooling, and minimize risks. 35:13 – Takeaways : Lessons for structuring NPI, building audit-ready oversight, and ensuring repeatable success.

– : Lessons for structuring NPI, building audit-ready oversight, and ensuring repeatable success. …and more!

Development speed is important, but unchecked speed invites risk. Skipping phase gates might seem efficient, but it frequently results in component mismatches, tooling failure, or missed launch dates. A committed gate review process ensures integrity, transparency, and stakeholder confidence at every stage. Building discipline into your NPI process pays off at every stage, including prototyping, tooling, or mass production.

