Why Your Product Is Too Expensive to Manufacture (And How to Fix It Early)

Some companies realize their developed product is too expensive and ask, “How can we reduce the cost?”

But in most cases, that’s the wrong question, and it comes too late.

By the time you reach that stage, the product’s cost structure has already been largely defined by earlier design decisions: the components selected, the product architecture, and how it needs to be manufactured and assembled.

Trying to reduce cost at that point often leads to compromises, redesigns, or pressure on suppliers, none of which are reliable ways to build a sustainable product.

A more effective approach is to address cost from the beginning, by defining a realistic target and designing the product to meet it.

Join us as we explore why products become too expensive to manufacture, the most common mistakes teams make, and how to control cost early through better design and development decisions.

Listen to the audio here or on Apple Podcasts · Spotify · Amazon Podcasts · Deezer · iHeartRADIO · TuneIn.



Episode Sections:

00:00:03 – Introduction & industry context

00:01:15 – Why reducing cost late rarely works

00:02:09 – How costs get locked in early

00:04:58 – What “design to cost” really means

00:06:59 – Designing within cost constraints

00:10:29 – The biggest cost reduction levers

00:11:29 – Cutting features without losing value

00:14:35 – Main drivers of product cost

00:19:04 – Common mistakes that increase costs

00:26:19 – Why simplicity improves cost and reliability

00:27:19 – Practical design-to-cost strategies

00:30:29 – Case study: the Coolest Cooler failure

00:31:49 – Final takeaway: design for cost from day one

Further Reading