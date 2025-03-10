6 Essential Checks Before Greenlighting Production

Skipping critical validations before mass production can lead to quality issues, supply chain failures, and costly delays. In this episode, we explore the six essential buyer-side deliverables that ensure your product is truly ready for manufacturing. From ensuring process repeatability to compliance testing and supply chain validation, we’ll walk you through the must-have checks that minimize risks and maximize success. Learn how to avoid common production pitfalls and set up your product for a smooth launch.

Listen to the audio here.

And you can see a roundup of the 6 key questions to be answered in this video:

Here are summaries of key points, but listen to the episode for all of the information!

Why Following a New Product Introduction Process Matters

We discuss why skipping steps in the product introduction process can be a costly mistake. Using a simple example of a t-shirt versus a complex electromechanical product, they explain how product complexity impacts production readiness. (00:27)

Risks of Rushing Into Mass Production for Complex Products (+ Examples of problems faced)

Without thorough validation, manufacturers may produce defective products, leading to increased rework, delays, and reliability issues. Renaud outlines real-world scenarios where skipping essential checks led to major production failures. (04:59)

Key Deliverable 1: Process Repeatability

Learn about the importance of having a well-documented, repeatable manufacturing process. We also highlight how undocumented processes can lead to inconsistency and production failures. (11:22)

Key Deliverable 2: Consistency of Results (Quality etc.)

We explain how to ensure quality remains consistent across production runs and emphasize the importance of monitoring defect rates and using quality control systems. (13:33)

Key Deliverable 3: Product is Reliable & Durable

A product may pass initial inspections but still fail in real-world use. You’ll hear about the importance of reliability testing to avoid customer dissatisfaction, bad reviews, and costly returns. (17:20)

Keep listening to learn about…

Key Deliverable 4: Compliance & Safety

Key Deliverable 5: Manufacturing Process is Final

Key Deliverable 6: Supply Chain is Validated

The Role of Pilot Runs in Production Validation

Conclusion

Before launching into mass production, it’s crucial to validate your design, manufacturing process, and supply chain. Taking the time to conduct pilot runs, quality checks, and compliance testing can save significant costs and prevent major setbacks. Don’t leave production readiness to chance—follow these steps to ensure fewer risks once you start mass-production.

Related content…