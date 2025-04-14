Contract Manufacturing in China FAQs (Pt.2): Common Mistakes, Compliance, and Samples.

Let’s continue exploring senior engineer Paul Adams’s essential tips for finding the right contract manufacturer/manufacturer, avoiding pitfalls, and ensuring your product meets global standards. It’s part two of the top 10 most asked questions—and it’s packed with must-know advice.

Listen to the audio here.

Episode Summary

[00:00] Introduction & Overview

[01:57] FAQ 6: What are the differences between working with small vs. large manufacturers in China?

Paul explains how small and large manufacturers differ in terms of flexibility, production volume, service levels, capacity, and quality control. He emphasizes aligning factory size with your product’s needs and growth potential.



Paul explains how small and large manufacturers differ in terms of flexibility, production volume, service levels, capacity, and quality control. He emphasizes aligning factory size with your product’s needs and growth potential. [08:13] FAQ 7: What are the most common mistakes to avoid when working with Chinese manufacturers?

This section unpacks the most frequent errors made by companies, including skipping due diligence, trusting unverified claims, poor quality checks, lack of clarity around intellectual property, bad communication, and rushing from prototype to production.



This section unpacks the most frequent errors made by companies, including skipping due diligence, trusting unverified claims, poor quality checks, lack of clarity around intellectual property, bad communication, and rushing from prototype to production. [15:17] FAQ 8: How do I ensure compliance with international standards (e.g., ISO, CE, FDA)?

Paul stresses the buyer’s responsibility in understanding what compliance their product needs. He shares real-world examples of failed imports and breaks down how to verify supplier certifications, test labs, and third-party support.



Paul stresses the buyer’s responsibility in understanding what compliance their product needs. He shares real-world examples of failed imports and breaks down how to verify supplier certifications, test labs, and third-party support. [22:21] FAQ 9: What Are the Key Factors to Consider When Selecting a Chinese Manufacturer?

From technical expertise to financial stability, references, MOQ fit, capacity, communication, and QC systems—Paul outlines a full vetting checklist to help listeners choose a reliable long-term manufacturing partner.



From technical expertise to financial stability, references, MOQ fit, capacity, communication, and QC systems—Paul outlines a full vetting checklist to help listeners choose a reliable long-term manufacturing partner. [30:22] FAQ 10: Should You Ask Your Manufacturer for Samples? (Spoiler: YES!)

Paul and Adrian discuss why samples are crucial for product validation, testing, marketing, and ensuring that your expectations are met. They emphasize never skipping this step, no matter the rush to market.



Paul and Adrian discuss why samples are crucial for product validation, testing, marketing, and ensuring that your expectations are met. They emphasize never skipping this step, no matter the rush to market. [34:49] Wrapping up

…These are just a selection of the points covered. Listen to the podcast in full for the entire episode.

Conclusion

In this follow-up episode, the hosts bring clarity to critical aspects of manufacturing in China. You should now understand the nuanced differences between factory sizes, how to avoid major mistakes, why compliance is your responsibility, what to look for in a partner, and why sampling is non-negotiable. Armed with these 10 expert answers from across 2 episodes, we hope you’ll be far better prepared to succeed in China’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Related content…