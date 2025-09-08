Contact Us

From Prototype to Production: 7 Mistakes That Cost Manufacturers Time and Money

In this episode, Adrian and Renaud Anjoran unpack the seven biggest pitfalls hardware startups face on the road from working prototype to successful mass manufacturing. Each misstep, like skipping pilot runs, launching crowdfunding campaigns too early, or skipping test plans, can derail your launch, bleed your budget, or damage your brand. They discuss what to look out for and how to overcome them.

 

Episode sections

Here’s a preview of what this episode covers:

  • 01:19 – Why moving from prototype to production is more complex than expected
    A working prototype doesn’t guarantee you’re ready to manufacture at scale.

  • 04:26 – The analogy of the factory as “a big 3D printer” and why it’s wrong
    Factories require careful preparation; production isn’t just pressing print.

  • 05:42 – Preview of 7 pitfalls discussed in this episode
    A quick look at the seven traps that catch hardware startups off guard.

  • 05:56 – Pitfall #1: Confirming a product design that isn’t ready for mass manufacturing
    Designs that look polished may still be impossible or costly to mass-produce.

  • 10:02 – Pitfall #2: Going for tooling before the product design is frozen
    Investing in tooling too early often leads to expensive rework or scrap.

  • 13:40 – Pitfall #3: Running a Kickstarter/Indiegogo campaign too early
    Crowdfunding before your product is production-ready risks delays and failure.

  • 19:33 – Pitfall #4: Crowdfunding with no margin (and the debt it creates)
    Pricing too low means every unit sold puts you deeper in the red.

  • 23:30 – Pitfall #5: Not preparing a test plan for performance and reliability
    Without proper test plans, hidden flaws will only appear in customers’ hands.

  • 27:29 – Pitfall #6: Skipping pilot runs before mass production
    Pilot builds reveal process issues; skipping them invites mass failures.

  • 30:07 – Pitfall #7: Failing to have the manufacturer sign a development/manufacturing contract
    No contract leaves your IP, tooling, and quality completely unprotected.

  • 36:01 – Recap of all 7 pitfalls and final thoughts
    Key takeaways to help you avoid costly mistakes when scaling up.

The last word…

SMEs and hardware startups manufacturing products sometimes race to get to mass production, but unchecked speed invites risk. As we’ve heard, tooling mismatches, failed campaign launches, or untested reliability can be costly.

 

